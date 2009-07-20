Top 50 Sneaker Stores: Sportie LA (#50)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

50. Sportie LA (CA)

The depth and breadth of this list is evident by the fact that Sportie LA â€“ an O.G. in the sneaker game since 1985 â€“ is No. 50 on this list. Other than having been around for more than two decades, what sets Sportie LA apart from the pack is their crazy selection that caters to a wide customer base. From Nikes to PF Flyers to LA Gear Originals, Sportie LA strives for a mix between retro kicks and new styles and silhouettes. Being in Los Angeles has its advantages, especially with celebrities such as Brad Pitt, Robin Williams, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Mike Tyson, Dennis Rodman and LeBron James stopping by to cop a pair.

