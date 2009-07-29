Top 50 Sneaker Stores: Standard (#37)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

37. Standard (GA)

When it comes to getting kicks in the ATL, there are three things that are customary at Standard: building personal relationships, trying to make it fun and always selling shoes at box price. It’s pillars like these that after six years in the game allowed Standard to open their second location this past November and hopefully expand even further in the upcoming years. With a great range of kicks from Nike, Alife, DC, Gourmet, Generic Surplus and Vans, including standouts such as the Puma x Alexander McQueen, Vans Ostrich Chukka and Standard x DC Shoes Admiral High, you can understand why Lil Wayne, Travis Best, Robin Williams and Elton John frequent the shop.

www.standardatl.com

3393 Peachtree Road NE

Atlanta, GA 30326

404.846.8535

1841 Peachtree Road NE

Atlanta, GA 30309

404.355.1410

50. Sportie LA (CA)

49. Social Study (MD)

48. Black Rainbow (France)

47. MAJOR (DC)

46. Norml (Canada)

45. Attic (CA)

44. Premium Goods (TX / NY)

43. Espionage (Australia)

42. R.sole (MO / TN)

41. Gentei (MD)

40. No Boys Allowed (The Netherlands)

39. Goliath RF (NY)

38. Saint Alfred (IL)