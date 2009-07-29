Top 50 Sneaker Stores: The 400 (#35)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.
Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.
Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…
35. The 400 (CO)
What makes The 400 different from other shops out there, is that they promote the cultures behind the products they sell. This isn’t a hustle for them. They want to truly introduce, educate and progress the scene on as many levels as possible. While they get most of the Nuggets hitting up the shop on the regular, the best person to ever stop by was Spike Lee when he rolled in during the Democratic National Convention. Carrying a diverse offering of kicks from the top end collections of Nike, adidas, Puma, Vans, Clae, Alife, New Balance, DC, Reebok and Gravis, The 400 pulls styles that range from old school athletic to tech to club casual.
1535 Platte Street
Denver, CO 80202
303.446.0400
50. Sportie LA (CA)
49. Social Study (MD)
48. Black Rainbow (France)
47. MAJOR (DC)
46. Norml (Canada)
45. Attic (CA)
44. Premium Goods (TX / NY)
43. Espionage (Australia)
42. R.sole (MO / TN)
41. Gentei (MD)
40. No Boys Allowed (The Netherlands)
39. Goliath RF (NY)
38. Saint Alfred (IL)
37. Standard (GA)
36. Da-Fresh (Israel)
i bet they have a nice bathroom
Shoe stores? You’re writing about shoe stores? Good lord.
I got my own little shoe store. How much do I have to pay to get on the list? LOL
for these hum brums that previously put up there message they odviously dont know about the sneakerhead movement of the streets. fom basketball to grafiti each and every one of these stores bring something different to the table rather its a concept, different merchindice or just a different vibe all together. this issue of dime magazine wasnt for the people who conform to society and shop at footlocker or champs and wear what a million other people are wearing. this is for the true sneakerheads who look for quality in both shoes and the boutiques they shop at, yall n*ggas prolly still wearing jerseys. lol
MAN THE BEST STORE IN COLORADO IS HANDS DOWN CITY LIMITZ IN AURORA ON ILLAF AND CHAMBERS