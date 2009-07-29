Top 50 Sneaker Stores: The 400 (#35)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

35. The 400 (CO)

What makes The 400 different from other shops out there, is that they promote the cultures behind the products they sell. This isn’t a hustle for them. They want to truly introduce, educate and progress the scene on as many levels as possible. While they get most of the Nuggets hitting up the shop on the regular, the best person to ever stop by was Spike Lee when he rolled in during the Democratic National Convention. Carrying a diverse offering of kicks from the top end collections of Nike, adidas, Puma, Vans, Clae, Alife, New Balance, DC, Reebok and Gravis, The 400 pulls styles that range from old school athletic to tech to club casual.

www.the400.net

1535 Platte Street

Denver, CO 80202

303.446.0400

50. Sportie LA (CA)

49. Social Study (MD)

48. Black Rainbow (France)

47. MAJOR (DC)

46. Norml (Canada)

45. Attic (CA)

44. Premium Goods (TX / NY)

43. Espionage (Australia)

42. R.sole (MO / TN)

41. Gentei (MD)

40. No Boys Allowed (The Netherlands)

39. Goliath RF (NY)

38. Saint Alfred (IL)

37. Standard (GA)

36. Da-Fresh (Israel)