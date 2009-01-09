Top 9 Hottest Kicks In 2009

While Christian gave a shout out to his favorite sneakers of 2008, Eric Woodyard of The Flint Journal decided to put us in the know about what to look forward to in the new year. Although CGF has given his two cents about a bunch of these already, check out Woodyard’s list of his top 9 sneakers for the first half of 2009 and let us know what you plan on copping.

9. Nike Zoom MVP

8. Nike Huarache 2009

7. Nike KD 1

6. Jordan Brand Fusion VI

5. Jordan Brand CP3 II

4. Reebok The Answer 12

3. Nike Air Penny 3

2. Converse Weapon 86

1. Nike Zoom Kobe IV

Source: The Flint Journal