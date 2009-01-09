Top 9 Hottest Kicks In 2009

#Style – Kicks and Gear
01.09.09 10 years ago
Nike Zoom Kobe IV

While Christian gave a shout out to his favorite sneakers of 2008, Eric Woodyard of The Flint Journal decided to put us in the know about what to look forward to in the new year. Although CGF has given his two cents about a bunch of these already, check out Woodyard’s list of his top 9 sneakers for the first half of 2009 and let us know what you plan on copping.

9. Nike Zoom MVP
8. Nike Huarache 2009
7. Nike KD 1
6. Jordan Brand Fusion VI
5. Jordan Brand CP3 II
4. Reebok The Answer 12
3. Nike Air Penny 3
2. Converse Weapon 86
1. Nike Zoom Kobe IV

Source: The Flint Journal

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP