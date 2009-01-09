Top 9 Hottest Kicks In 2009

While Christian gave a shout out to his favorite sneakers of 2008, Eric Woodyard of The Flint Journal decided to put us in the know about what to look forward to in the new year. Although CGF has given his two cents about a bunch of these already, check out Woodyard’s list of his top 9 sneakers for the first half of 2009 and let us know what you plan on copping.
9. Nike Zoom MVP
8. Nike Huarache 2009
7. Nike KD 1
6. Jordan Brand Fusion VI
5. Jordan Brand CP3 II
4. Reebok The Answer 12
3. Nike Air Penny 3
2. Converse Weapon 86
1. Nike Zoom Kobe IV
Source: The Flint Journal
i have been waiting so long for dime to post a top 9 list. too bad it’s not their own though.
Air Penny 3?
lol….. remember reebok?
Remember fila?
Man the new Kobes are just so dirty! – that Joker colorway is tight,
Love the Air Penny 3’s too, thats a pretty solid list,
Not as crazy about the Jordan 6 Fusions as everyone else though
Kobe Zoom Kobe IV: Chaos
Long live the joker!
What about the Air Yeezy’s??
[sneakerboxx.files.wordpress.com]
Shout outs to dime!! I ain’t put the yeezys on there cuz this is a basketball shoe list….I love them shoes though.
remember PONY??
Remember Starbury? LOL
Hell no Fools………The Ewings and the Converse Reaction. PS….Kemp has his own pair too.
i’d go the kobe iv venom best colorway imo
the cp3 II got potential!
if we get another jordan xi mid..that moves to 1 no doubt!
the eggplant foams gotta be there too..right???
mike campbell hyperdunk!
Lebrons VI’s def need to be on this list
the lebron vi’s came out last year…that’s y they aint on here…but they is cold though!