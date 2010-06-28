Top High School Recruits Headed to NYC for AAU Summer Classic

While school is out for the summer, this doesn’t prevent the nation’s top-ranked high school recruits from playing competitively. Most top high school players are involved in the AAU summer circuit in order to keep themselves at the top of their games, and on July 31st, many of the best rising juniors and seniors will compete in a one-day showcase at Fordham University.

The event is known as the NYC Summer Classic, and it’s returning for its second year. Sponsoring the event is New Heights NYC, an organization dedicated to fostering successful student-athletes through a series of character and educational building initiatives. Participating in the event are over 48 teams in the 15/U, 16/U, and 17/U divisions, and a number of Top-100 recruits. Participants in the event include rising seniors Michael Gbinjie (committed to Duke), Sidiki Johnson (committed to Arizona), and national Top-5 recruit Quincy Miller. The Summer Classic is also an open recruiting event, which means college coaches from around the country will come and scout these players. Over 100 coaches were in attendance last year, there should be even more this year. These are the players that will be starring on NBA rosters in the next five years, so this is a great opportunity to say that you saw them before they got big.

Here is a full list of the top recruits participating:

Jermaine Sanders, 2011, Rice High School (Harlem), New Heights (AAU); Big East/ACC interest, Top 60 on Hoop Scoop

Mike Taylor, 2011, Boys & Girls (Brooklyn), Metro Hawks; Big East, ACC, Big Ten offers/interest, Top 35 on Hoop Scoop

Mikael Hopkins, 2011, DeMatha (MD), Team Takeover; Big East, ACC offers, Top 100 on ESPN

Michael Gbinjie, 2011, Benedictine (VA), Team Takeover; committed to Duke, Top 25 on ESPN

Quincy Miller, 2011, Quality Education (NC) D One Sports; Top 5 on ESPN

Sidiki Johnson, 2011, St. Raymond’s (NY), Metro Hawks; committed to Arizona, Top 100 on Rivals

Nkereuwem Okoro, 2012, St. Raymond’s (NY), Long Island Lightning; Big East interest, Top 60 on ESPN

Daniel Dingle, 2012, St. Raymond’s (NY), Long Island Lightning; Big East interest, Top 65 on Hoop Scoop

Myles Mack, 2011, Paterson Catholic (NJ), Playaz; Big East, ACC, A-10 offers/interest, Top 55 on Hoop Scoop

Myles Davis, 2011, St. PeterÃ­s Prep (NJ), Playaz; Big East, ACC offers/interest, Top 90 on Hoop Scoop

Desmond Hubert, 2011, New Egypt (NJ), Playaz; Big East, A-10 offers/interest, Top 30 on ESPNU

Kyle Anderson, 2012, Paterson Catholic (NJ), Playaz; Big East, Pac-10, A-10 offers/interest, Top 20 on ESPN

Maurice Harkless, 2011, Forest Hills (NY), NY Panthers; Big East offers/interest, Top 75 on Hoop Scoop

Derrick Randall, 2011, South Kent (CT), Playaz; Big East, ACC offers/interest, Top 100 on Hoop Scoop

Corey Edwards, 2011, Christ the King (NY), New Heights; Top 100 on Hoop Scoop