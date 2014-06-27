Video: Ball Up Streetball Los Angeles Highlights

#James Harden
06.27.14

Ball Up Streetball was back last weekend with around 150 players trying out for the chance to be one of the 10 choosen to compete against the Ball Up team at L.A. Live. Of those 10, one will get a slot on the Ball Up roster and $100,000 contract. The ruckus, was brought.

During the open tryouts judged by James Harden, Gilbert Arenas and the Ball Up team, the sickest no-look dimes, alley-oops and dope dribbling displays were captured on video:

The Next stop on the Ball Up tour is tomorrow in Lexington, Kentucky, where Kyle Lowry will be judging the players trying out at the Kentucky International Convention Center. You can grab tickets here, but don’t forget to buckle up for the Ball Up ballers.

