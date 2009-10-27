Top NBA Dance Team Rankings

10.27.09

Everyone everywhere is previewing and ranking everything there is to possibly preview and rank heading in to the NBA season, so here’s one more: a solid ranking of the NBA’s best dance teams.

Our friends over at Blaze of Love did the dirty work and put together their semi-definitive list. A few squads are missing but in general the whole thing seems to be pretty on point. Aside from what looks to be our favorite, the above pictured Atlanta Hawks A-Town Dancers (coming in at No. 4 on Blaze of Love’s list), here are a few of our other standout favorites:

No. 3 – Wizard Girls
No. 18 – Blazer Dancers
No. 21 – Golden State Warriors Girls
No. 26 – Luvabulls Dancers
Check out Blaze of Love’s full rankings HERE.

Who did we miss?

