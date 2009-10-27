Top NBA Dance Team Rankings

Everyone everywhere is previewing and ranking everything there is to possibly preview and rank heading in to the NBA season, so here’s one more: a solid ranking of the NBA’s best dance teams.
Our friends over at Blaze of Love did the dirty work and put together their semi-definitive list. A few squads are missing but in general the whole thing seems to be pretty on point. Aside from what looks to be our favorite, the above pictured Atlanta Hawks A-Town Dancers (coming in at No. 4 on Blaze of Love’s list), here are a few of our other standout favorites:
No. 3 – Wizard Girls
No. 18 – Blazer Dancers
No. 21 – Golden State Warriors Girls
No. 26 – Luvabulls Dancers
Check out Blaze of Love’s full rankings HERE.
Who did we miss?
Awwww man, nothing like the knicks city dancers, just thinking about it makes me wanna shout!
Thoe Phoenix girls need a cheeseburger or five. Miami hispanic girls are healthy (Buffie the Body healthy).
wow that may be the worse spurs dance team to date, disappointed in my town.
Detroit doesn’t deserve to be 14th…I have went to a few of the games court side, and actually had one of the dancers bang me in the face w/ a chunk of back fat. True fucking story. One of the dancer’s nick names is “cankles”…that alone is good enough for a less than 20th ranking.
so many of those dance-team photos suck!
LMAO @ Toronto’s team not even being here…ever since my homegirl stopped dancing for them, their dance team’s looks went downhill quicktime.
Even funnier, was the fact the Clippers have #6, and the Lakers have #19…So THAT’S where all the scouting funds in Clipperland went to. I’m not even sure if this is supposed to be a slap in the face to Laker fans, or a “at least we have something better than the Lakers” benefit to being a Clippers fan!
LOL@control
Don’t be surprised if Bill Clinton suddenly shows up for every game. Damn sure he’s gonna be lookin’ for tickets for those exact court side seats the moment he reads your post.
@ control,
thats hella funny man…cankles tho? lol
I need to go to some Phoenix games. Warrior girls aren’t cutting it.
ima bout to go jerk off
For the life of me I can’t figure out the luvabulls dancers. I mean we’re a city of 4 million plus….I know for a fact we got better lookin women than that….I mean they may not be able to dance but I’m sayin somebody in that organization gotta get tired of being at the bottom at the rankings I know I am
1)Miami
2)Charlotte
3) New York
blazers squad is really good.
Charlotte is MEAN, I like they squad…