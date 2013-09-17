5 Videos Of Rasheed Wallace Doing Rasheed Wallace Things

Today, the man who brought the ubiquitous “Ball Don’t Lie” phrase to national attention â€” along with other, more esoteric NBA aphorisms that have infiltrated the pro game’s lexicon â€” turns 39. Rasheed Wallace is basically a basketball bloggers dream; he’s a walking soundbite who ironically thinks most of the media is the lowest common denominator in the game. We don’t care. Here are five our favorite videos featuring “Roscoe.”

1) Oakley & Allen: Young Rasheed gets dunked on, and older, coaching Rasheed reacts:

2) Sheed’s response to the book Free Darko Presents: The Macrophenomenal Pro Basketball Almanac: Styles, Stats, and Stars in Today’s Game where it’s revealed he plays better after he gets his *first* technical.

