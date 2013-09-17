5 Videos Of Rasheed Wallace Doing Rasheed Wallace Things

#Video
09.17.13 5 years ago

Today, the man who brought the ubiquitous “Ball Don’t Lie” phrase to national attention â€” along with other, more esoteric NBA aphorisms that have infiltrated the pro game’s lexicon â€” turns 39. Rasheed Wallace is basically a basketball bloggers dream; he’s a walking soundbite who ironically thinks most of the media is the lowest common denominator in the game. We don’t care. Here are five our favorite videos featuring “Roscoe.”

1) Oakley & Allen: Young Rasheed gets dunked on, and older, coaching Rasheed reacts:

2) Sheed’s response to the book Free Darko Presents: The Macrophenomenal Pro Basketball Almanac: Styles, Stats, and Stars in Today’s Game where it’s revealed he plays better after he gets his *first* technical.

Check out the next 3…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSBall Don't LieDimeMagRASHEED WALLACEvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP