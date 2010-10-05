Toronto Raptors 2010-11 NBA Season Preview

As the NBA preseason gets underway, we preview the upcoming campaign with the “Highs and Lows” system — predicting the respective ceiling and basement for each team.
Added: Leandro Barbosa, Ed Davis, Linas Kleiza, Julian Wright, David Andersen, Solomon Alabi
Lost: Chris Bosh, Hedo Turkoglu, Antoine Wright, Marco Belinelli
Ceiling: One step forward…
It’s time to rebuild in Toronto. In hindsight, trading Chris Bosh instead of letting him walk in free agency when he clearly didn’t want to re-sign with the Raptors would have been a smart move, but that ship sailed and the franchise is in full re-tooling mode … The Raptors are young, but with those fresh legs they will get out and run. DeMar DeRozan, Sonny Weems, Amir Johnson and Ed Davis will be at the core of the thoroughbred movement, but Andrea Bargnani is the new franchise centerpiece. Bargnani (17.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg) had a couple of big games while filling in for Bosh as The Man last year, and while he continues to fight with Danilo Gallinari for the undisputed “Next Dirk Nowitzki” title belt, he’ll have to do a good Dirk impression to lead the Raptors anywhere beyond the Lottery this year … Barbosa brings postseason experience and fits into the running scheme. He’ll be the lead scorer on the second unit. He’s coming off a down year in Phoenix (9.5 ppg), but got the trade he wanted and is rejuvenated mentally to be with the Raptors … The frontcourt is full of X-factors. Amir Johnson was inked to a 5-year, $34 million deal in the offseason despite being unproven in the League. Linas Kleiza is returning to the NBA following a stint in Europe where he allegedly got a lot better; he was shooting people’s faces off at the FIBA World Championship. Julian Wright has been a bundle of unrealized potential in his NBA career. Lottery pick Ed Davis didn’t stay at North Carolina long enough to show if he was worth the hype he had coming out of high school, and fellow rookie Solomon Alabi was once considered a Top-5 draft prospect before slipping to No. 50 this year. If two of those four can make a positive impact, the Raptors will exceed expectations.
Basement: Two steps back.
Intentionally or not, the Raptors have cleared the path to put together a solid foundation and redefine themselves as an organization. But this season will be rough. Youth and inexperience means the Raptors will lose a lot of close games down the stretch, and get blown out in others. The losses will be expected, but the worst thing that can happen is that a losing mentality takes hold … The point guard situation is still unsettled. Jarrett Jack would appear to be the best option, but Jose Calderon is still penciled in as the starter by some analysts. Calderon is the best passer and shooter of the two, but his defense is terrible. Jack is an emotional leader on the floor and he can score, but he’s almost like a two-guard trying to play PG, and his D isn’t fantastic either … The Raptors are one of those teams who is better on NBA 2K11 than they are in real life. They have speed, height, length, athleticism and shooters. What they don’t have are a lot of guys who have learned to put those physical tools together and form a decent basketball team.
This team should petition David Stern to allow them to play in the WNBA.
I am a Raptor fan and have no hope. We are a joke. This is what happens when a pension fund runs a sports team.
This team could lose a seven game series to some d league teams.
DeMar’s shirt shows the number of wins the Raptors will have at Christmas.
You be talking PC trash.
Watch and learn.
This was a really great preview. Don’t disagree with anything. DeRozan really interests me, and apparently he’s made huge strides over the summer, but that first year was forgettable at best. One big question: who takes the shots in the clutch?
Dagger
I really don’t think Toronto is going to have any “clutch” times. Games are going to be blowouts, win or lose. They might surprise a few teams, on days they got 4 of 5 starters throwing it together pretty good.
Under Added and Lost, shouldn’t their season preview read:
Added: Leandro Barbosa, Ed Davis, Linas Kleiza, Julian Wright, David Andersen, Solomon Alabi and “NO HOPE THIS SEASON AT ALL”
and under
Lost: Chris Bosh, Hedo Turkoglu, Antoine Wright, Marco Belinelli and “ANY CHANCE IN HELL OF MAKING THE PLAYOFFS FOR AT LEAST THE NEXT 3 YEARS”?
Can we get this amended please?
T-Dot are rebuilding yes, but two steps back? Hell they should tank THE FUCK out of this season and hope for a Brandon Knight or Harrison Barnes stimulus package. The only purpose I see of this year is to get DeRozan as many reps as possible and see what they have in Bargnani.
@control
Don’t know about that, GSW, Minnesota and Nets all had their fair shares of clutch games. they just normally f’ed it up.
I see Bargnani/Kleiza taking most of the game winning shots.
Barbosa hit some clutch shots in Phx; he’ll get a look cuz dude is murder off the pick n roll…
Knowing Triano, Barbosa will end up with a starting position…he sure as hell aint coming off the bench on a team this thin
1st – Well written article by Austin. He often strikes me as a typical American who likes to bait raptors fans because they aren’t in America, but this was well written.
2nd – I think they aren’t that bad, but in a superstar league they have no superstar. In past years they always needed a second to go alongside Bosh, he walked, now there are zero. Seeing who rises to and becomes that star is what will make the season great. Can DeReozan become a 20ppg scorer, can Bargs make his first all star game, does Weems break out as the man, can Kleiza show what he is really made of, or does Barbosa become the man?
3rd – At least we aren’t the wolves…..
They’ll lose a lot of games, but hopefully their young players develop to the point where Colangelo can decide whether they’re worth keeping. Bargnani should finally show what he’s capable of at his natural position. There are a lot of question marks, but hopefully this mix-and-match bunch has a clear way forward by the end of the season.
They’re not going to be great but I don’t think they’re going to be as bad as most ppl are predicting. I think 35 wins is realistic for this squad and it’s not like teams like Detroit, Indiana, Charlotte, etc. are light years ahead of them…Philly, Washington and NY obviously made key additions as well but they’re not bonafide playoff squads yet either…
Basically, the success of all the teams mentioned above depends on a handful variables (injuries, chemistry, young guys stepping up, etc.) and only if everything goes right are these teams THAT much better than the Raps…
As far as I can see, the only legit playoff squads in the East are Miami, Boston, Chicago, Orlando, Atlanta and Milwaukee…after that, who knows what the hell is going to happen…