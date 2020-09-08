Three Takeaways From The Celtics’ Dominant Game 5 Win Over The Raptors

Monday’s Game 5 between the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors was greatly anticipated, especially after the Raptors clawed back to tie the series at 2-2. In short order, though, the anticipation evaporated, with the Celtics zooming to a virtually insurmountable 62-35 halftime lead and cruising to a lopsided 111-89 victory to take a 3-2 series lead.

With Game 6 looming and the Raptors facing potential elimination on Wednesday, here are three takeaways from Game 5.

1. The first quarter was a perfect storm of bad for the Raptors

Frankly, the entire first half was a disaster for Toronto, so the issues weren’t limited to the opening period. Still, the Raptors’ offense put together an embarrassing performance coming out of the gate, even if some of the credit goes to Boston’s defense.

The Raptors opened the game by missing 13 of their first 15 shots and, with the added headache of five turnovers, Toronto scored only five points in nearly minutes. Mercifully, Boston also scuffled offensively during this stretch, but the Celtics still led 18-5 and never looked back.

Jaylen Brown INCOMING! 😤 pic.twitter.com/YIm7Af37vH — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 7, 2020

Toronto shot 4-of-20 from the floor in the first quarter, missing eight of nine three-point attempts and committing six turnovers. In fact, the Raptors didn’t even reach double figures until there were only 23.3 seconds remaining in the opening period, and Toronto tied a franchise record for futility, matching its lowest scoring output for any playoff quarter.

Hiccups happen, even in the playoffs, but there was nothing the Raptors could do to erase what transpired at the outset.

2. The Celtics are scary good on defense

Even before this dominant performance, Boston’s defense was excelling in the postseason. Brad Stevens’ team entered the night with the best defensive rating (103.0) in the NBA Playoffs, with league-leading marks in effective field goal percentage allowed (46.2 percent) and three-point shooting allowed (29.1 percent) in the postseason.