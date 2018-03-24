Twitter/@YESNetwork

Friday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors wasn’t high on the agenda in terms of widespread interest. Though the Raptors have been highly impressive on the way to the East’s No. 1 seed this season, the Nets are struggling (to say the least), and with the NCAA Tournament in full swing, only a Brooklyn upset on the road was likely to actually garner significant headlines.

Then, things got (very) weird in the second half. Not only were the Nets leading after the break; there was a bizarre officiating delay that involved various equipment, headlined by a ladder and a leveler, being utilized to examine a possibly crooked rim.