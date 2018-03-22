The Raptors Dropped 79 First Half Points On The Cavaliers

Getty Image

The Cavs hosted Toronto on Wednesday night with a shorthanded squad (but still with LeBron James) to take on the red-hot, Eastern Conference leading Raptors. After a first quarter in which neither team could get a stop, Cleveland led 42-38 and both teams were on a ridiculous scoring pace that no one expected to continue.

Cleveland followed the normal pattern of regression following an unfathomably hot quarter, scoring 22 points to head to the half with a still robust 64 points on a strong 60/66.7/90.9 shooting split. Normally, that’d be great. On Wednesday, due to some horrendous defense (and incredible shooting by Toronto), the Cavs found themselves trailing by 15 at the break after allowing the Raptors to roll up 79 points.

Toronto’s shooting splits were pretty comparable to Cleveland’s at 62.7/66.7/60, but the major difference was Toronto having five more offensive rebounds and three fewer turnovers than the Cavs, giving them 11 more shot attempts in the half. As has been the case for much of the season, the Raptors pulled away behind the efforts of their bench unit. Fred VanVleet led Toronto in scoring in the half with 14 points, capped off by a wide open corner three with under a second to play in the half, courtesy of some atrocious defense from LeBron James.