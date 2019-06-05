Getty Image

Kevin Durant’s pending free agency has been one of the dominant storylines of the NBA season and, while Kawhi Leonard will also hit the market on July 1, there hasn’t been quite the fervor in discussing his next landing spot. However, Leonard’s all-world performance in leading the Toronto Raptors to the NBA Finals has thrust the two-way superstar into the limelight and, with every passing day, Canadian fans believe they have a better chance to keep the California product from heading to Los Angeles this summer.

To that end, Trey Kerby of NBATV’s The Starters caught up with a smattering of Toronto fans in Jurassic Park outside Scotiabank Arena and he asked them to deliver their best pitch to convince Leonard to re-up with the Raptors.

Amongst the fans in Toronto’s Jurassic Park, #TheStarters’ @treykerby asks the Raptors faithful to give him their best ‘@kawhileonard, please stay’ pitches. pic.twitter.com/ilhLXfefGt — The Starters (@TheStarters) June 4, 2019

Obviously, this is entertaining because The Starters are always entertaining. In addition, there is an element of optimism that seeps through the discourse in Toronto right now because, even if the Raptors fall short against the Golden State Warriors on the NBA’s biggest stage, the franchise is enjoying its best season ever. Leonard is clearly the biggest part of that and with that comes positive mojo that he might seriously consider hanging around Canada for a few more years.

Only Leonard, and perhaps his closest confidants, know where his head is at with regard to his free agent decision and that may not change until July. That won’t stop anyone from lending their opinion on the matter, though, and Raptors fans are united in where they want Leonard to play professional basketball for the foreseeable future.