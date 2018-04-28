When the Toronto Raptors dropped back-to-back games in the nation’s capital, a feeling of “here we go again” emerged surrounding the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Though the Raptors were still in control of the series with home-court advantage, the Washington Wizards created some doubt, and despite an impressive Game 5 victory back in Canada, there was some modicum of pressure on the favorites as the series shifted back to the district for Friday’s Game 6.
Then, the Wizards took a lead into halftime, and, suddenly the Raptors were also playing against their own history. In fact, Toronto had never claimed a road victory in a playoff game when trailing at the break, and the sample size was significant.
On cue, the Raptors played some of their best basketball of the series in the third and fourth quarters, putting the Wizards away and emerging with a 102-92 victory that doubled as the series clincher.
