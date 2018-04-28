Getty Image

When the Toronto Raptors dropped back-to-back games in the nation’s capital, a feeling of “here we go again” emerged surrounding the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Though the Raptors were still in control of the series with home-court advantage, the Washington Wizards created some doubt, and despite an impressive Game 5 victory back in Canada, there was some modicum of pressure on the favorites as the series shifted back to the district for Friday’s Game 6.

Then, the Wizards took a lead into halftime, and, suddenly the Raptors were also playing against their own history. In fact, Toronto had never claimed a road victory in a playoff game when trailing at the break, and the sample size was significant.

The Raptors are 0-23 all-time when trailing at halftime on the road in the playoffs. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 28, 2018

On cue, the Raptors played some of their best basketball of the series in the third and fourth quarters, putting the Wizards away and emerging with a 102-92 victory that doubled as the series clincher.