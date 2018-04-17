Toronto’s Mascot Paid Tribute To Russell Westbrook With Its Outfit Before Game 2 Against The Wizards

04.17.18 57 mins ago

Getty Image

Russell Westbrook is something of a trendsetter in the NBA. Sure, his style of play is unique, as is the fact that he’s the first player in league history to average a triple-double in back-to-back seasons. But the place where Westbrook really stands out is in the tunnel leading into the stadium where he is playing, as his fashion sense is truly one of a kind.

Well, let’s rephrase that: His fashion sense is one of a kind up until the point it is replicated. We don’t have too many specific examples of humans doing this, but thanks to the Toronto Raptors’ mascot, The Raptor, we have an example of a prehistoric figure copping Westbrook’s sense of dress.

The Raptor showed up to Toronto’s Game 2 matchup with the Washington Wizards dressed in a suit with no undershirt.

