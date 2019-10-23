The Raptors Outlasted The Pelicans In An Overtime Thriller To Open The Season

Just four months after the Toronto Raptors secured their first NBA championship, Canada was the site of the NBA’s first regular season action of the 2019-20 season. Though the game lost a bit of luster in the absence of Zion Williamson, observers were treated to an entertaining, 53-minute battle and, in the end, the Raptors bookended a celebratory night with a 130-122 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Before tip-off arrived, the Raptors put together pre-game festivities that included the presentation of rings and the unveiling of the 2018-19 championship banner.

Kyle Lowry helps unveil the @Raptors new championship banner! 👀 pic.twitter.com/9ZN4p1ZKfI — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 22, 2019

After the pre-game party was over, the Raptors settled in to a predictable malaise and the Pelicans took advantage. New Orleans zoomed to a 17-6 start, backed by strong perimeter shooting.

Back-to-back 👌’s from Ingram and Redick put the Pelicans up early pic.twitter.com/cWHLNeURt4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 23, 2019

On cue, the Raptors settled in, found their footing, and used a 19-2 run to take the lead.

The game of runs feel continued from there, with the Pelicans responding and taking a 30-27 lead after the first quarter thanks in part the help of seven turnovers from the Raptors. One of the noteworthy takeaways from the opening minutes was the aggressiveness of Pelicans rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who attempted eight (!) shots in his first five minutes of action. Thankfully, he also contributed as a passer.

NAW with a slick PNR dish to Okafor to finish off the quarter: pic.twitter.com/isrzqtowTt — Ben Pfeifer (@Ben_Pfeifer_) October 23, 2019

Between the end of the first and the beginning of the second quarters, the Pelicans put together a 25-8 run with an unheralded “rookie” that led the way. Twenty-eight year old big man Nicolo Melli knocked down a trio of threes to help the visiting team’s cause.

.@nikmelli ARE YOU SERIOUS 3-for-3 from beyond the arc already to start his NBA career! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h1q4Awd2Qu — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 23, 2019

New Orleans took a 10-point lead but, after a 16-6 run of their own, the Raptors managed to even things up.

Gotta box out Ma Fuzzy pic.twitter.com/CG9kLaDu2I — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 23, 2019

To stop the bleeding, Lonzo Ball created a bucket with an assist with an absolutely gorgeous pass.

At the break, the Pelicans led by five points, using a well-rounded offensive game plan that included ten three-point connections.

Well-rounded scoring from New Orleans has the Pelicans up at the half! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6VCum7tY5B — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 23, 2019

The start of the third quarter saw the Raptors blitz New Orleans on the offensive end. Toronto scored 15 point in the first three-plus minutes and the result was a lead change in their favor.

The home team led for the rest of the period but Pelicans youngster Brandon Ingram helped to keep the visitors engaged, posting 20 points through three quarters, including a tough finish in the paint.

How did Ingram finish this play? 😱#WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/MoRrg58H9D — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 23, 2019

Toronto took only a two-point lead into the fourth quarter and, within seconds, New Orleans took the lead with a 7-0 run with help from Melli and Jrue Holiday.

Melli can dribble pic.twitter.com/l267PzPL9H — Ben Pfeifer (@Ben_Pfeifer_) October 23, 2019

JRUE SAYS NO pic.twitter.com/kVvnR7L3fu — Ben Pfeifer (@Ben_Pfeifer_) October 23, 2019

Pascal Siakam, on the way to a monstrous individual performance, then converted back-to-back threes to engineer a 9-0 spurt and give the Pelicans the lead.

Spicy P getting it done in the 4th QTR! 👌#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/jDEGZNwbxj — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 23, 2019

Fittingly, the Pelicans wouldn’t fade, scoring 10 straight points of their own (continuing the game-long trend of runs) and taking command at 109-103 with approximately four minutes to play.

Jrue feeds B.I. to tie the game!#WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/JVBwkfYA4z — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 23, 2019

FRANK!!

That three caps off a 10-0 run for the Pelicans!#WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/KJjAwVvYzX — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 23, 2019

Not to be outdone, Siakam came back with another haymaker, scoring five straight to cap a 7-0 run and flip the lead back to Toronto.

AND-1 for Spicy P! 🌶 Raptors and Pels coming down to the wire in the 4th QTR! 👀 pic.twitter.com/0gIQ1wBDtD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 23, 2019

After a back-and-forth stretch, Ingram found Josh Hart to give the Pelicans the lead with a catch-and-shoot three at the 1:28 mark.

Awesome decision by Ingram in a huge moment. This is amazing to see pic.twitter.com/5CvoxaOv7s — Ben Pfeifer (@Ben_Pfeifer_) October 23, 2019

On cue, Fred VanVleet answered with a three-pointer of his own to tie the game at 115-115, but J.J. Redick came back with a contested jumper to reinstall the Pelicans at the top. After a questionable call to send Siakam to the bench in a foul-out situation, the Pelicans had the opportunity to put a stranglehold on the action, but New Orleans turned it over and, after a pair of free throws from Lowry, the game was again knotted at 117-117 with 29 seconds remaining.