Could the Toronto Raptors swoop in and win the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes? According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the possibility of Leonard heading north of the border exists. Windhorst appeared on Tim and Sid on Sportsnet to discuss the latest chatter surrounding a deal for Leonard, and while the wind blows in a different direction every week, the Raptors seem to be in a good spot right now.

When asked about the rumblings tying Toronto to a Leonard deal, Windhorst replied that they are based in fact.