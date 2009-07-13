Toronto Raptors Sign Jarrett Jack to Offer Sheet

The Toronto Raptors continue to make it happen, signing Jarret Jack to a reported offer of four years and more than $20 million. Not a bad deal when you consider that Jack made $2 million last year with the Pacers .
Indiana has seven days to match the Raptors’ offer, but the Toronto Star is reporting that matching that offer would likely put the Pacers over the NBA luxury tax number for next season – which means there’s no way Jarrett’s going to back to Indy.
In Toronto, he will be a great backup to Jose Calderon (I can see them playing together at times), and it certainly doesn’t hurt that he’s boys with Chris Bosh.
good ish!!!!!
and they still have the mid-level exception for Delfino or Rasho or Kleiza
Nugs trade a 2nd round pick to day-twa for arron afflalo and walter shapre.
[www.denverpost.com]
@ mike –
how nice would a Kleiza signing be for Toronto too?
nah the raps first big men off the bench are reggie evans and pops mensah bonsu, sign a backup big man ASAP!!!!
nuggets stole affalo from the pistons.
delfino would be nice to be back with the raps since he can play pg/sg/sf. getting a big man would be more important since front line is weak after bosh and bargs.
why is it weak? they still have reggie evans (one of the best rebounders in the league) and will sign Rasho at C.
They are fine up front, and Pops not coming back. Evans and Rasho are both better than he is plus we have that goof O’Bryant.
I like it, i like it a lot.
Still gotta make up for losing Parker though. They need a wing and a big just to be on the safe side. But they’ve impressed me this offseason.
@8
I think DeRozan is going to be AP’s replacement. And once they ink Rasho they’ll have their 6 extra fouls signed.
Still ain’t fucking with my MAGIC! Have fun with Hedo, he’s a good player but we’ve actually gotten better.
GOTTA LOVE WHAT BRIAN C. IS DOING FOR OUR RAPS, 1 OR 2 MORE SOLID BACK-UPS AND WHO KNOWS WHAT WILL HAPPEN NEXT SEASON, WATCH OUT FOR THE RAPS, WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO, DEROZAN IS GONNA BE A STUD TOO
HAVE FUN WITH WINCE ALL U MAGIC FANS, MUCH RATHER HAVE HEDO THEN THE QUITTER HIMSELF WINCE
Lets go Raptors, Lets go!! 2 more solid signings and we gonna be aight. 1 big and 1 wing more to go.
@mike
The MLE is being used towards Jack.
@ F.L.A.S.H
Reports are that BC will bring Rasho back for the vet minimum and the rotational bigs will be Rasho and Reggie.
@ D.H.
I agree DeRozan is a great draft pick for the Raps, and the replacement indeed, but even with Parker last year the Raps were not deep on the wings, Marion is gone and so is Moon and Kapono. Picked up Hedo and DeRozan but another wing would be good.
Jack and Calderon at the point is very good. Bargs and Bosh, but then there’s Evans and then signing Rasho with O’Bryant I believe there, its not that solid, an injury could seriously fuck shit up. Another decent wing and a big and I think its playoffs for sure.
But I’m liking the effort and vision of Colangelo.
btw, between jarrett jack and deavan george, the raptors really have a ne-yo lookalike contest goin on
Love this move by BC. The Pacers won’t match either, as it would put them over the luxury tax. Jack was a teammate of Bosh’s in college. Something tells me that this move and the Hedo pick up will keep Bosh in T.O. Apparently Bosh called Turkoglu to persuade him to come to Toronto. BC knows that giving CB4 what he wants, will keep him in Hogtown.
^ that is really jokes, they really do like ne-yo.
Wow you guys are late with this. This gives the raps some much-needed depth at the 1, and a guy who can spell some minutes at the 2. Great signing if they get him!
George W Kush: Delfino and Nesterovic are supposedly next on the list.
all u raptor haters and magic boosters are stuppid. magic were sick, but u really think bringin in VC who was trouble in TO, Trouble in NJ, really gonna bring good shyt in orlando? comon who we kiddin. Raps are solid all around now…potential lineups as we speak:
Starting:
Calderon
DeRozan
Turkoglu
Bosh
Bargnani
Bench:
Jack
George
Delfino
Evans
Nesterovic–>if we sign him, wid dat high chance we will
The Raptors Will be a ranked #5 in the East, and have an early exit from the playoffs.
I’m not too sure that DeRozan will get the starting position from day one. If Delfino gets signed, I can see him being the starter, with DeRozan coming off the bench as the sixth or seventh man.
The moves the Raps are making have them in contention for a playoff spot in the east, but the reality is, they won’t be much higher than fifth. They may be able to steal a round, but the east is still the Cavs, Magic or Celtics to take.
@ Nisizzle – I too am a VC hater, but he’s probably in the best position he’s ever been with the Magic. He will flurish this year with Howard on the block and Lewis on the perimeter. They will be very dangerous.
Nisizzle: there is no way Devean George is the second guy at the two…he’s prob. not even #3. Wright/Derozan/Jack…possibly Delfino if he signs will start.