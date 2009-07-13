Toronto Raptors Sign Jarrett Jack to Offer Sheet

The Toronto Raptors continue to make it happen, signing Jarret Jack to a reported offer of four years and more than $20 million. Not a bad deal when you consider that Jack made $2 million last year with the Pacers .



Indiana has seven days to match the Raptors’ offer, but the Toronto Star is reporting that matching that offer would likely put the Pacers over the NBA luxury tax number for next season – which means there’s no way Jarrett’s going to back to Indy.

In Toronto, he will be a great backup to Jose Calderon (I can see them playing together at times), and it certainly doesn’t hurt that he’s boys with Chris Bosh.