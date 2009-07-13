Toronto Raptors Sign Jarrett Jack to Offer Sheet

07.13.09 9 years ago 24 Comments

The Toronto Raptors continue to make it happen, signing Jarret Jack to a reported offer of four years and more than $20 million. Not a bad deal when you consider that Jack made $2 million last year with the Pacers .

Indiana has seven days to match the Raptors’ offer, but the Toronto Star is reporting that matching that offer would likely put the Pacers over the NBA luxury tax number for next season – which means there’s no way Jarrett’s going to back to Indy.

In Toronto, he will be a great backup to Jose Calderon (I can see them playing together at times), and it certainly doesn’t hurt that he’s boys with Chris Bosh.

Around The Web

TAGSCHRIS BOSHDimeMagJARRETT JACKLatest NewsReal StoriesTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP