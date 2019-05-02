UPDATE: Torrey Craig checked back into the game in the third quarter. While he was wearing a mask, shout out to Craig for toughing it out during the postseason. We’ll provide more updates as they come in.
UPDATE: Torrey Craig checked back into the game in the third quarter. While he was wearing a mask, shout out to Craig for toughing it out during the postseason. We’ll provide more updates as they come in.
Torrey Craig comes back to the game with a mask after sustaining a nose injury
Grinding it out for the playoffs 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YSPVyXHUKM
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 2, 2019