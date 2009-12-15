Touch the Sky: The NBA’s Top 5 Alley-Oop Finishers

To put it lightly, Dwight Howard had a hard time getting easy looks at the basket against the Pacers last night. One of the few opportunities where he was able to do what he does best without much interference came in the second half, when Vince Carter drove left seemingly on a mission to draw a foul, and when no whistle came, threw up a blind … something … with his back to the basket that turned into a perfect lob for Dwight at the rim.
It was kind of strange to see: One guy who used to be (and sometimes still is) in that special category of “Just throw the ball somewhere near the rim and he’ll dunk it,” working the other end of the equation and finding today’s premier finisher of bad passes.
At least I’d put Dwight at the top of the list. Behind him on the list that we’ll call the Shawn Kemp All-Stars would be Josh Smith, LeBron James, Andre Iguodala and Shannon Brown. Honorable mention to Jamario Moon and Rudy Gay, and keep an eye on DeMar DeRozan.
Who are the NBA’s top five alley-oop finishers?
If they would throw him some, I’d say Dohntay Jones
I feel like even with him getting older you have to have Kobe in there and Wade.
List looks good though.
I’m a big fan of J-Smoove for this category, but I can live w/ him being no. 2 behind Howard.
With Josh on the fast break, it really is “just throw the ball somewhere near the rim and he’ll dunk it,” and I am amazed many a game when he is able to snag the not-so-great lob and finish it. (Last year, it seemed his hops were a bit off–In retrospect it looks like that high ankle sprain last year really was the culprit.)
And further props again to Smoove (I know I have done this often this year in this regard) for shaking off his past knuckleheadedness; it really has been a transformation.
Shannon has crazy hops but it is always on the run. I think this is mostly for one step and vert leapers. Dwight, Josh Smith and Lebron yes, but I would say more like McGee for washington, kmart still or any big man that plays with jason kidd, chris paul or andre miller.
Bron hands down. He can go up and get it from anywhere, finish with the strong flush. Young Vince Carter was mean though.
As far as Euros go: Rudy Fernandez
JR SMITHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!1
KG…although hes not as flashy as many of the other guys, hes just as effective.
Amare anybody? Although having Nash throw it up doesnt hurt. And i agree with gee, Kobe needs to be up there still.
1. Josh Smith
2. LeBron James
3. Dwight Howard
4. AmarÃ© Stoudemire
5. Andre Igoudala
But…that order could be reversed, shuffled, scrambled, fried, flipped, flopped, diced, topped, slapped, smacked and juggled and there still wouldn’t be much of an argument against it.
tyson chandler from cp3 a couple years ago
Tyson Chandler! Hello!
… Oh wait, he doesn’t play with CP anymore. Never mind.
rondo to KG leads the league in alley oops… rondo is straight ballin
Gerald Wallace should slide in a #5
He’s somewhat of an afterthought in Phoenix, but anyone in the bay area can agree that J-Rich is a top 5 oop-finisher. He can put down anything you throw up there and he rarely blows dunks.
ty thomas look what he did to rappaport(I mean Scalabrine) in the playoffs last year