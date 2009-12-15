Touch the Sky: The NBA’s Top 5 Alley-Oop Finishers

To put it lightly, Dwight Howard had a hard time getting easy looks at the basket against the Pacers last night. One of the few opportunities where he was able to do what he does best without much interference came in the second half, when Vince Carter drove left seemingly on a mission to draw a foul, and when no whistle came, threw up a blind … something … with his back to the basket that turned into a perfect lob for Dwight at the rim.

It was kind of strange to see: One guy who used to be (and sometimes still is) in that special category of “Just throw the ball somewhere near the rim and he’ll dunk it,” working the other end of the equation and finding today’s premier finisher of bad passes.

At least I’d put Dwight at the top of the list. Behind him on the list that we’ll call the Shawn Kemp All-Stars would be Josh Smith, LeBron James, Andre Iguodala and Shannon Brown. Honorable mention to Jamario Moon and Rudy Gay, and keep an eye on DeMar DeRozan.

Who are the NBA’s top five alley-oop finishers?