Tournageddon: Kenny Powers Does March Madness Dirty

If one thing is certain about this week, it’s that there is no shortage of March Madness challenges and groups. That’s why when something kind of crazy happens, it jumps out at you. Tournageddon is that crazy. And this isn’t your momma’s old bracket; this is Kenny F’n Powers‘ bracket challenge.

First off, this is pretty gutsy for K-Swiss (a company that’s never even produced a basketball shoe) to jump right into the NCAA Tournament head first, but it is kind of awesome. Powers has taken the role of “expert” for all things tourney related. He analyzes the best matchups and every team in the field the only way we know he can â€“ like a jackass. And peeps are already getting in the action left and right; even the Kardashians (Khloe & Rob) and Jalen Rose have tweeted about Kenny’s nonsense.

This dude is straight bananas. I mean, just look what KP wrote about Morehead State being in the tourney:

And he does this for every single team. It’s kind of amazing. The real gold is in the rest of the team analyses, over at Tournageddon.com, but the main prize is pretty sophomorically hilarious in its own right. If you win Kenny’s bracket challenge, you’ll pocket $6969.69 for yourself. So do yourself a favor and fill out the most ridiculous bracket on the net.

