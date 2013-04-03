Tracking This Year’s NBA Draft Class: The Top 5 Prospects In The Final Four

Each Wednesday, we’ll be assessing how the top prospects of the 2013 NBA Draft are faring in college and overseas. Stick with us each week for assorted thoughts, including the biggest risers and fallers, the standouts, the sleepers and what we know and don’t know about the next NBA Draft class…

*** *** ***

The spectacle that is the NCAA Tournament has played its way down to the Final Four teams vying for a national championship. How does your bracket look? Each team is led by an array of talent: lottery picks as well as some rising prospects in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Here is the NBA Draft Fast Five.

***

ONE: Who Are The Top Remaining Prospects?

Three potential lottery picks, another first-round talent, and a handful of second-round prospects remain.

Arguably the two best point guards in college will square off head-to-head in Trey Burke (Michigan) and Michael Carter-Williams (Syracuse) where they will be judged against each other despite not guarding each other throughout the game itself. Most likely Burke will be matched up with Brandon Triche and Carter-Williams with Tim Hardaway Jr.

Each lead guard is flanked with talented support in the likes of Hardaway Jr., Glenn Robinson III, Mitch McGary and Nik Stauskas for Michigan and C.J. Fair, Triche, James Southerland and Rakeem Christmas for Syracuse. In this game alone, there are three potential lottery picks and seven second-round talents.

Louisville has Gorgui Dieng, a first-round pick this year, as well as Russ Smith, Peyton Siva, Chane Behanan and Wayne Blackshear. All of those are NBA quality talents, but may not be 2013 prospects outside of the seniors and Dieng.

TWO: A Look At Wichita State

The Shockers are not some no-talent Cinderella that fell into this. They beat the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in their region to get here. They are led by Oregon transfer Malcolm Armstead, who was in a major conference, contributing, before leading this mid-major to the Final Four. Fellow senior Carl Hall does the work inside the paint defending the rim, scoring and rebounding with hustle. The centerpiece of the offense that balances the play of Armstead and Hall is Cleanthony Early. He is a junior in his first year with the Shockers, able to score inside and out with solid size and shooting ability.

THREE: Who Has The Most To Gain?

How good is Peyton Siva? Maybe more importantly, how undervalued is Peyton Siva? He is the leader of one of the best teams in the country over the past five years, has taken his team to two Final Fours, and is 8-2 as the starting point guard in the NCAA Tournament. When I watch him play, the leadership and intelligence is immeasurable, but the athleticism and skill are giving me the feel of a Jameer Nelson-type NBA player. He is not going to be an elite-level point guard at the next level, but he is showcasing that he has value as a second-round pick.