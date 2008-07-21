We Reminisce: Tracy McGrady scores 13 points in 33 seconds

Dec. 9, 2004, the Spurs were up by 10 in the final minute, headed to just another national TV win in Houston when two things happened: San Antonio totally fell apart and Tracy McGrady turned into The Terminator. In the final 33 seconds, T-Mac scored 13 points on four three-pointers and a free throw. Before T-Mac’s show, check out Manu Ginobili getting the dunce cap from Gregg Popovich.