We Reminisce: Tracy McGrady scores 13 points in 33 seconds

Dec. 9, 2004, the Spurs were up by 10 in the final minute, headed to just another national TV win in Houston when two things happened: San Antonio totally fell apart and Tracy McGrady turned into The Terminator. In the final 33 seconds, T-Mac scored 13 points on four three-pointers and a free throw. Before T-Mac’s show, check out Manu Ginobili getting the dunce cap from Gregg Popovich.
i was at that game
2 things,
1st, that will forever be the highlight of tracy’s career here in houston
2nd, i blame devin brown and am glad he is gone.
Man why can’t he pull that off in a playoff game???
It’s not like San Antonio TOTALLY blew it…they made all their free throws, and just had a couple of turnovers. It’s more a witness of T-Mac’s incredible abilities (when focused) than an indictment of their play.
BTW, does anybody have the adidas commercial this inspired where he sprouts wings and is on fire, etc?
Perfect reason why fans should stay the entire 48 minutes of the ball game. You never know what might happen.
Somebody had to be eggin him on kinda like LeBron’s fans…maybe he needs some more eggin in the playoffs
no, in the playoffs he needs teammates to score along with him. If you remember, he dropped 40 in the playoffs but no one outside of battier broke double digits. Check the bookz, his playoff stats are usually always better than regular season, his teammates just dont show up.
@gerald
ya i remember, that was for the tmac 5’s i think.
wow – look how much more hair ginobli had
i remember when this happend i rewatched the clip for half an hour in amazement. defnitely one of the sickest series of events in the nba. reggie’s blitzkreig was better bc of the rivalry and stage, but tmacs was just sick.
he and vince should have stayed in toronto . . .
blahhh it was the day after my bday n i was planning to watch it in hi-def. kuz T-Mac n Gilbert were my fav players at the time.
so i was watching spongebob n the game as soon as i see SA winning by 10 with a min left i was like okay SA won the game n i was watching the first 47 mins of the game.
then it happened when i saw it i was like OMGGGGG!!!! im SOO STUPID! blahhh i was mad at myself lol
^^^ You should have already felt stupid for watching spongebob
LOL @ post 11
Tracy actually has played well in the playoffs. If he doesn’t get another creator on the team he will have a hard time carrying the load long-term…He isn’t built for it…Few are.
Kudabeen–He isn’t built for it…Few are
Sounds like a promo for the finals
Yall shoulda had 1 shining moment playing in the background.That was the shit though.
I was @ this game, but left early because I thought the game was over. I got a call while I was on the freeway heading home “Tmac just went crazy & won the game!”
wat about the game he dropped 60
Why… Was Andre Barrett… On the court… lololololololololol!
No, seriously. Why?
Devin Brown had that “damn, did that just happen?” face.
If he takes that 3 when down by 2 and Misses does he ever hear the end of it?
I watched this and couldn’t believe he didn’t just drive the lane and crown some fool and then when he hit it?! pandamonium
McGrady is a hell of a scorer…
unconscious
I’m not a big tmac fan, but he did what most kids dream about taking over in the final minute bombin away like he did… props where props is due, tracy was the Man that night..