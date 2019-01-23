Tracy McGrady Believes The Trail Blazers Should Sign Carmelo Anthony

Getty Image

Now that Carmelo Anthony has been traded to the Chicago Bulls, it’s become very clear that if he wants his NBA to continue, he will end the season on what would technically be his fifth team in the last year. This type of late-career movement is reminiscent of a guy like Tracy McGrady. Once one of the NBA’s best scorers, McGrady saw his career end due to injuries and a gameplay style that never quite worked as he got older.

So maybe there’s nobody out there with a better idea of what should be Anthony’s next step than the Hall of Fame bucket getter. McGrady, speaking on ESPN’s The Jump, thinks Anthony should go sign with the Portland Trail Blazers should the opportunity present itself.