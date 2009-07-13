Tracy McGrady Changes To No. 3

07.13.09 9 years ago 22 Comments

In the summer of 2007, my mom mentioned something to me about Tracy McGrady‘s efforts to raise awareness about the dire situation in Darfur. I had no idea that he was involved until she brought it up.

Despite his amazing philanthropic efforts, the news didn’t reach a serious portion of the NBA following. That is until now.

Tracy filed the paperwork to change his jersey number to 3. After wearing No. 1 for the last 11 years, and being the reason that kids all over the country (and world) chose the same digit, Tracy is changing to No. 3 to promote his Darfur Dream Team Campaign and the 3 Points documentary he filmed in 2007.

The Darfur Dream Team enlists athletes to help raise funds for schools in Chad for Darfur refugees in a sister school program with schools in the United States. The documentary 3 Points follows McGrady on his trip to Sudan and Chad in the summer of 2007.

New signee Trevor Ariza should understand that this is a legit reason for him to take a new number. He would have worn 3, but he’s going to go back to No. 1, which he sported in Orlando.

Make Tracy’s change worthwhile and pay a visit to http://www.darfurdreamteam.org/.

Source: Chron.com

Around The Web

TAGSDARFURDimeMagReal StoriesTRACY MCGRADYTrevor Ariza

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP