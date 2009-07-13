Tracy McGrady Changes To No. 3

In the summer of 2007, my mom mentioned something to me about Tracy McGrady‘s efforts to raise awareness about the dire situation in Darfur. I had no idea that he was involved until she brought it up.

Despite his amazing philanthropic efforts, the news didn’t reach a serious portion of the NBA following. That is until now.



Tracy filed the paperwork to change his jersey number to 3. After wearing No. 1 for the last 11 years, and being the reason that kids all over the country (and world) chose the same digit, Tracy is changing to No. 3 to promote his Darfur Dream Team Campaign and the 3 Points documentary he filmed in 2007.

The Darfur Dream Team enlists athletes to help raise funds for schools in Chad for Darfur refugees in a sister school program with schools in the United States. The documentary 3 Points follows McGrady on his trip to Sudan and Chad in the summer of 2007.

New signee Trevor Ariza should understand that this is a legit reason for him to take a new number. He would have worn 3, but he’s going to go back to No. 1, which he sported in Orlando.

Make Tracy’s change worthwhile and pay a visit to http://www.darfurdreamteam.org/.

Source: Chron.com