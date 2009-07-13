Tracy McGrady Changes To No. 3

In the summer of 2007, my mom mentioned something to me about Tracy McGrady‘s efforts to raise awareness about the dire situation in Darfur. I had no idea that he was involved until she brought it up.
Despite his amazing philanthropic efforts, the news didn’t reach a serious portion of the NBA following. That is until now.
Tracy filed the paperwork to change his jersey number to 3. After wearing No. 1 for the last 11 years, and being the reason that kids all over the country (and world) chose the same digit, Tracy is changing to No. 3 to promote his Darfur Dream Team Campaign and the 3 Points documentary he filmed in 2007.
The Darfur Dream Team enlists athletes to help raise funds for schools in Chad for Darfur refugees in a sister school program with schools in the United States. The documentary 3 Points follows McGrady on his trip to Sudan and Chad in the summer of 2007.
New signee Trevor Ariza should understand that this is a legit reason for him to take a new number. He would have worn 3, but he’s going to go back to No. 1, which he sported in Orlando.
Make Tracy’s change worthwhile and pay a visit to http://www.darfurdreamteam.org/.
Source: Chron.com
will he be seen on the court in that no. 3 jersey? i dont even remember what dude looks like on the court
^^ neither do rockets fans and I can’t exactly say they don’t like the new arrangement.
on the darfur tip..much respect.
He could never be Stevie franchise!
@3- i agree. T-Wac has no heart, cardboard back and glass knees…
As for T-Wac… He is done..
i thought it meant he was going to play three games total next year
common sense man! he’s not wearing 3 for that reason.he change number for other reason.just your mother regretting you as her son! dumb biatch! to E$!
“Ducky” apparently he has more than enough heart to campaign against genocide and starvation in Darfur, which sure as hell is more than you’ve ever done. And, in my opinion, heart that means much more than anything Kobe or Lebron have done on the court.
stevie franchise? lmao
playoffs ONCE
Let’s not let the debate regarding his game/health overshadow the point/importance of the # change.
In the big picture, basketball means very little.
How many of you guys checked out the site?
I hope they dont print out too many jerseys. its gonna be useless once he get traded
Oh wow you guys are so narrow-minded and cynical. This is a good move by Tracy. The situation in Darfur gets absolutely no attention in the media, and at the same time people are dieing daily. This number change isn’t going to affect much, but at least it’ll go through the ESPN news ticker, PTI, and some other sports mediums just to get the word out. Which is exactly what’s needed.
@ 9, exactly.
fuck the RAPTOR’s had lot’s of player’s in the little year’s thay been in the league player’s like Tracy McGrady, vince carter,Rafer Alston,Dwight Howard,T.J. Ford,Joey Graham,Shawn Marion,Jermaine O’Neal,Anthony Parker,Charlie Villanueva,
and now thay got Hedo Turkoglu and thay never did nothing the truth is no one what’s to play in “CANADA” but CANADA IS TUSIC 2sic
Much respect T-Mac, HOpefully more NBA players will join the cause and try to assist our fellow man.
Well if he cant change the year to 2000 it wont even matter.
Class act. And before anyone can change it to “Glass Act” lol I thought of that.
Still that is cool at least his number stands for more than just a number.
first off this is a nice jesture…nice to see athletes and people doing something good. hopefully as others have said he can rewind to the beginning of the decade.. i am work mode and with the history of micro fracture surgery…i would sell this hardcore!!!! hey want to believe he can come back but microfracture surgery is tough and at 30…sell it!!! you want proof..penny hardaway…nuff said! nice idea thou and made props!
T-mac is the most “out of shape” skinny athlete in the history of the NBA. He’s built like the black Dirk Nowitzki. On a serious note, that’s pretty cool that he cares about more than himself
Hey wtf?? He is HELPING people who desperately needs help.. Imagine that kind of life you retards.. No water, people dying, no home. Please tell me how are you helping them? Huh? You are not even moving your fingers and you are hating somebody actually helps.. That’s a total bullshit! He is changing his number BECAUSE he wants people’s attention on this. And he’s getting it. I feel sorry for you haters!
TMac should be a role player, no more gung-ho shooting, all of his ball hogging skills are killing his team, from Orlando to Houston. He is a good player but focuses on looking good rather than winning.
In fact, no one will want to trade for him. He is a proven chocker and can not pass the first round playoffs. It’s on me! It’s on me! Yeah right, without TMac Houston almost made it to the western finals.
He should emulate Grant Hill!
So To Most Of Yall Tracy Is A Dick..For what leadinq the leaque in Scorinq Twice..Most improved Player,Now helpss Darfur & He just fucked Everythinq Up I think This is better for him Because Te last Time he was talked about he Was Hurt This is qreat Publicity For Tracy & His Movie
I’m sure T-Mac has more heart than all of the HATERS on this site. Injuries are unfortunate circumstances and he can’t control that, that is in God’s hands. But what he can control is making a change and doing something positive with the millions of dollars and publicity he receives. If you can’t see past that, then that’s probably why you are on the internet blogging about HIM, instead of getting out and making a difference yourself.