Tracy McGrady Guarantee: “I Will Be Back to the Player I Once Was.”

In an interview with a Chicago-area TV station, Tracy McGrady seems awfully confident that he’s going to be back to the T-Mac we’ve been watching for the majority of the last decade instead of the ancient-looking, hobbled imposter we’ve seen over the last two seasons.

The guy is talking about giving people 30 right now:



“It’s really no comparison to how I feel now and I how felt trying to play all of last season,” McGrady said. “My knee is feeling extremely strong. The most important thing is I’m confident in it. You guys just stay tuned. I’m out here grinding in Chicago, trying to get back right, but yes I will be playing for the Rockets in the ’09-10 season. “I will be in uniform for the Rockets this upcoming season, I guarantee you that, and I will be a lot better than I was last year. I will be back to the player that I once was. “I will guarantee you that.” McGrady doesn’t know when he will rejoin the Rockets, but he believes it’ll be sooner rather than later. “I’m not really worrying about a target date right now,” McGrady said. The most important thing is just to get myself healthy, which I’m confident that I will be for this upcoming season. “I feel that if I go out there right now I could get somebody 30 (points).”

While we’re skeptical about T-Mac’s ability to give anybody 30 today, we would like to see him back and healthy playing ball this season. He’s doing the right thing by working out at Tim Grover‘s spot in the CHI – they build basketball beasts there.

What kind of player will T-Mac be this season?

Source: myfoxhouston.com