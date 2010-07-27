Tracy McGrady: Hollywood Or The Windy City

Tracy McGrady says he still has it. After a year of averaging 8.2 points, sandwiched between Houston and New York, T-Mac has officially reached the Iverson zone. While he may not have the inner persistence and the dogged stubborn nature of the Answer, many believe McGrady has even less game left.

He had a brief flirtation with the L.A. Clippers last week, yet McGrady ended up in Chicago on Monday, working out for the Bulls in hopes of landing a spot with one of the best teams in the East. The two sides are at a crossroads, Chicago expects him to fit comfortably into a role as an instant-offense ninth man. McGrady sees himself working back into a starting lineup.

ESPN reports:

Despite an on-court audition for team officials Monday that one source said raised no significant concerns about his physical condition, McGrady apparently has not convinced the Bulls that he is willing to embrace a secondary role, which is one of two key prerequisites the two-time scoring champ must satisfy to secure a deal from Chicago.

Chicago added Kyle Korver and Ronnie Brewer to their burgeoning young lineup this summer. Two good pieces, but yet neither one has the creating ability that the two-time scoring champion has. Or once had. That seems to be the big question: Was last season the new rule for T-Mac or was he still recovering from the micro fracture surgery?

About a bench role, McGrady says, “I won’t have a problem, but that’s not what I’m really shooting for. I think, yeah, if I was the player that I was in a Knicks uniform [at the end of last season], I would have no problem coming off the bench. But I’ve worked extremely hard and I’m far from being that player. Trust me. It’s up to me in training camp to prove I’m a starter.”

We will see. For now though, he’s only been linked to two teams: Chicago and the Clippers. Which one is the better fit?

Chicago Bulls

McGrady would fill a need as a bench creator and has both the star player and new coach on his side. Derrick Rose, who says T-Mac was his favorite player as a kid, thinks Chicago will benefit from the seven-time All-Star’s presence even if he can only give half of what McGrady is accustomed to. Tom Thibodeau‘s ties to McGrady date back to their time together in Houston (Thibodeau was an assistant). Also, the Bulls’ chairman Jerry Reinsdorf has past connections with McGrady’s agent, Arn Tellem.

All of the pieces seem to fit together. It comes down to how the Bulls’ see T-Mac contributing next season.

First of all, even if McGrady is correct in saying he will return to at least his form of 2008-09 when he averaged 15.6 points for Houston in a shortened season, it’s doubtful he will earn a starting spot. There’s no reason to flank Rose and Carlos Boozer with someone who is a liability on one end of the court (considering he will be at best the third option on offense anyways).

As a backup to Luol Deng, how many minutes could McGrady earn? 20? That might work. Besides Rose, the Bulls really don’t have anyone to create offense. McGrady is no longer what he once was, but I would rather have him in that role on the second unit than whomever else Chicago has.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers brought McGrady in for a workout last week and while it was rumored to be nothing more than a bargaining tool for T-Mac to up his value in Chicago, L.A. took him seriously. With a roster headlined by Baron Davis, Chris Kaman and Blake Griffin, when exactly is McGrady going to get the ball?

Before he came in for a workout with the team, the Clippers’ GM Neil Olshey said, “You’re talking about one of the greatest offensive talents in our game, and if Tracy is motivated and he’s right, and he wants to be with us … how could you not bring him in and take a look?”

While their small forward position leaves a lot to be desired (Ryan Gomes and Rasual Butler probably won’t suffice), signing McGrady won’t fix their problems (perimeter defense and outside shooting). Last season, the team shot just 33 percent from deep and just three teams were worse. McGrady is a career 34 percent shooter from there and hasn’t been a consistent outside threat since he was traded to Houston six years ago.

Last year, the Clippers were 27th in points per game. T-Mac could help as the team’s second playmaker next to Davis. But L.A. was one of the worst teams in the league at defending the three and gave up 102 points per game.

The Clippers will be talented. But they probably won’t be winners, at least not on a playoff level. Would it be worth it?

While McGrady could still prove to have the offensive skills to earn burn in the League, the rest of his game seems to have greatly deteriorated with all of his injuries. The problem is that McGrady is intent on playing for a playoff-caliber team (I guess he thinks the Clippers can make the second season). No team in that position is going to give a guy extended PT if he can’t guard, move or play off the ball.

What do you think? Has McGrady run out of options?

