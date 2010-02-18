Tracy McGrady Most Likely To Wear Stephon Marbury’s Old Number

Although it’s surprisingly not retired, Tracy McGrady will most likely wear Stephon Marbury‘s No. 3 when he suits up for the Knicks. This past summer, T-Mac changed from No. 1 to No. 3 to promote his documentary on Darfur, 3 Points, which he filmed in 2007. Hopefully for him, he his No. 3 jersey will actually see some action.

What do you think? Will T-Mac wear Starbury’s old number, or should he change to a new one?

