Tracy McGrady Most Likely To Wear Stephon Marbury’s Old Number

Although it’s surprisingly not retired, Tracy McGrady will most likely wear Stephon Marbury‘s No. 3 when he suits up for the Knicks. This past summer, T-Mac changed from No. 1 to No. 3 to promote his documentary on Darfur, 3 Points, which he filmed in 2007. Hopefully for him, he his No. 3 jersey will actually see some action.
What do you think? Will T-Mac wear Starbury’s old number, or should he change to a new one?
Change it…that jersey number is cursed in NYK
its the ideal number. Steph did nothing, and now Tmac will do nothing
this is what i hope happens. Mcgrady plays well this season, the knicks sign him for almost nothing next season. They sign two max worthy free agents (not necessarily, lebron or wade) for the sake of argument, lets say they sign bosh and Johnson. Then they go out and sign iverson to be the sixth man. Thats a pretty good team worthy of making a run in the playoffs.
Potential starting lineup:
Sergio Rodriguez/Allen Iverson
Joe Johnson/Chandler
Tracy Mcgrady
Danilo Gallinari
Chris Bosh
Thats a pretty good rotation. The rest is to sign people on the minimum to round out the roster.
@ Quest
If McGrady does indeed play well what makes you think he will TAKE nothing??
@ lakeshow if two high profile free agents sign with the knicks, they can convince him to stay for cheap so he can get a championship. Kind of like how the celtics told veterans to take discounts so they could win championships
@ Quest
True that.. lets hope.. for Knicks fans sakes..
Honestly i just want to see the man ball again.. even if he cant yam like he used to that man has such a sweet stroke and his game, when hes on, is too smooth..
@ lake show i agree with u, mcgrady was my second favorite player.hopefully he can still play at a high level
McGrady should wear #3 and walk out on to the MSG floor with a bottle of Vaseline.
but if TMac is gonna play for cheap why wouldn’t he just go to LA. Morrison’s spot is opening up and they could use an extra shooter
Allow me to reintroduce myself, my name is Hov!
You gotta say it like Dave Chappelle did in when keeping it real goes wrong though. LOL
Keep the old number and make it new again. Ball out Lamar!
Wear number 6, Tmac. You know, just in case LeBron actually considers going NY… LOL
nah 3 will always be starks’ number
Hah! This is what one gets for missing out (guess the ASG bored the shit out). I thought STARBURY (and/or AI) came back to join the Nuggets when I read CANCER forced George Karl to take leave. LOL
i agree with chad, NEW YORK # 3 will forever always be JOHN STARKS