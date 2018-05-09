Tracy McGrady Got Very Mad About Rudy Gobert Not Being Able To Score On Point Guards

05.09.18 2 hours ago

ESPN

Former NBA players turned analysts, particularly those that are in the Hall of Fame, tend to get frustrated when they see players not doing something that they found easy when they played. The best example of this comes from Inside the NBA where Shaq, the most physically dominant center since Wilt Chamberlain, and Charles Barkley, one of the best scoring power forwards in NBA history, can’t understand why today’s big men aren’t capable of dominating on the block.

They aren’t alone, though. Tracy McGrady is a regular on ESPN’s The Jump, and on Wednesday, he joined Rachel Nichols and Scottie Pippen for a discussion of the Utah Jazz. What was supposed to be a discussion of Utah’s season quickly devolved into a McGrady rant directed at Rudy Gobert and other centers around the league, with Pippen operating as an attempt at being the voice of reason in the argument.

McGrady, like Shaq and Barkley, is very mad that Gobert, “bigs in Minnesota,” and others around the league can’t take advantage of mismatches in the post when teams switch. T-Mac launched into a rant about how these guys are 7’2 and can’t score in the post on a point guard, while Pippen tried to calmly explain that Gobert could work on it all he wants, but he’s just never going to be an offensive player in that mold.

