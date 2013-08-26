Tracy McGrady Announces His Retirement From The NBA; Watch His Top 15 Basketball Moments

Earlier this morning on ESPN’s First Take, the great announced his retirement from the NBA. At 34 years old, and after 16 years in the Association, it’s a sad day and the end of an era. After career averages of 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists a game, T-Mac did say he would consider playing overseas. But more than likely, all McGrady-inspired attention will now shift to his Hall of Fame candidacy.

We’ve been watching him since he was a teenager – it’s hard to remember a time before he was in the NBA. His career is an illustrious one. We’ve covered T-Mac’s 10 Greatest Dunks already, but we wanted to go a little deeper. Here are the 15 greatest moments that have defined T-Mac’s legend:

*** *** ***

15. 2001: T-Mac puts 44 on Allen Iverson and the Sixers, knocks down his first career game-winner:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

***