Trade proposal: Chris Bosh to Miami for Michael Beasley

While I’m over here considering ways to get Michael Beasley more playing time and shot opportunities with the Heat, some people in Miami are considering ways to use Beasley as trade bait to bring in another left-handed power forward with superstar potential.

David Hyde of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel has an interesting proposal: Trading Beasley and Mark Blount (a salary throw-in) to the Raptors in a deal for Chris Bosh. The overall goal, like everything else with the Heat, has a lot to do with Dwyane Wade. Long story short, Hyde believes getting Bosh on board ASAP will help keep Wade — who can be signed to an extension this year — from being lured away by the Knicks in 2010. Here’s more:

The Knicks have the money. They have the allure. They have coach Mike D’Antoni‘s fun style. They can tell Wade he would revive Knicks basketball and get the kind of spotlight only New York offers such stars. Who wouldn’t be tempted by all that? What would compound Wade’s interest is if the Heat offers only a baby step of growth next year. A 48-win season. A one-round playoff advancement. Riley isn’t one for burning a year, but that’s essentially what next season would be: a year of graduate study for Beasley while Riley waits on the 2010 free-agent class. That’s the best case for building a championship, of course. It’s perfect, really, assuming you sign Bosh as a free agent after next offseason. Bosh joining Wade and Beasley is the dream scenario. It’s also a gamble. Here’s where you have to be Riley. You have to consider Bosh’s other options. Cleveland will make Bosh its No. 1 target, too. If it has LeBron and a championship pedigree, can Riley be certain he wouldn’t go there? If Cleveland lands Bosh, there are other free-agent possibilities for the Heat, like Amare Stoudemire. But Stoudemire is a more diva personality, someone who wants to be king of a franchise, unlike Bosh, who is more accepting of a complementary role, as in the Olympics. So there’s the Armageddon scenario for the Heat: It advances only slightly next year, misses on Bosh, has the Knicks singing a siren song to Wade … and loses him.

There are other good points brought up in the column: That the LeBron-to-New York train will lose a lot of steam if the Cavs win a ‘chip this year, and Wade will be the next-best target for the Knicks if he becomes available in 2010. That even Wade has hinted at being frustrated with Beasley’s immaturity. That Beasley, as good as he’s shown he can be, is still a load of potential. That Wade and Bosh are already friends (partially due to them having the same agent).

Another thing to think about is Wade’s longevity. With the way he plays, in constant attack-mode, his window as an elite player might be smaller than we think. After two injury-plagued seasons, he came back like Bruce Willis in Unbreakable this year, but then in the playoffs started having issues with his back. Wade might not feel like he has time to wait for Beasley to become what Bosh already is: a legit 20-and-10 guy and a fantastic #2 option on a really good team, possibly a championship contender.

Would you pursue this deal if you’re Miami? If you’re Toronto, would you listen?

Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel