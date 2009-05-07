Trade proposal: Chris Bosh to Miami for Michael Beasley

While I’m over here considering ways to get Michael Beasley more playing time and shot opportunities with the Heat, some people in Miami are considering ways to use Beasley as trade bait to bring in another left-handed power forward with superstar potential.
David Hyde of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel has an interesting proposal: Trading Beasley and Mark Blount (a salary throw-in) to the Raptors in a deal for Chris Bosh. The overall goal, like everything else with the Heat, has a lot to do with Dwyane Wade. Long story short, Hyde believes getting Bosh on board ASAP will help keep Wade — who can be signed to an extension this year — from being lured away by the Knicks in 2010. Here’s more:
The Knicks have the money. They have the allure. They have coach Mike D’Antoni‘s fun style. They can tell Wade he would revive Knicks basketball and get the kind of spotlight only New York offers such stars. Who wouldn’t be tempted by all that?
What would compound Wade’s interest is if the Heat offers only a baby step of growth next year. A 48-win season. A one-round playoff advancement. Riley isn’t one for burning a year, but that’s essentially what next season would be: a year of graduate study for Beasley while Riley waits on the 2010 free-agent class.
That’s the best case for building a championship, of course. It’s perfect, really, assuming you sign Bosh as a free agent after next offseason. Bosh joining Wade and Beasley is the dream scenario. It’s also a gamble.
Here’s where you have to be Riley. You have to consider Bosh’s other options. Cleveland will make Bosh its No. 1 target, too. If it has LeBron and a championship pedigree, can Riley be certain he wouldn’t go there?
If Cleveland lands Bosh, there are other free-agent possibilities for the Heat, like Amare Stoudemire. But Stoudemire is a more diva personality, someone who wants to be king of a franchise, unlike Bosh, who is more accepting of a complementary role, as in the Olympics.
So there’s the Armageddon scenario for the Heat: It advances only slightly next year, misses on Bosh, has the Knicks singing a siren song to Wade … and loses him.
There are other good points brought up in the column: That the LeBron-to-New York train will lose a lot of steam if the Cavs win a ‘chip this year, and Wade will be the next-best target for the Knicks if he becomes available in 2010. That even Wade has hinted at being frustrated with Beasley’s immaturity. That Beasley, as good as he’s shown he can be, is still a load of potential. That Wade and Bosh are already friends (partially due to them having the same agent).
Another thing to think about is Wade’s longevity. With the way he plays, in constant attack-mode, his window as an elite player might be smaller than we think. After two injury-plagued seasons, he came back like Bruce Willis in Unbreakable this year, but then in the playoffs started having issues with his back. Wade might not feel like he has time to wait for Beasley to become what Bosh already is: a legit 20-and-10 guy and a fantastic #2 option on a really good team, possibly a championship contender.
Would you pursue this deal if you’re Miami? If you’re Toronto, would you listen?
Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Sorry. Colangelo isn’t an idiot.
nahh toronto looses big time on the short term plus beasley and marion? small front court
Bosh with any superstar guard will be a good combo.
Sorry. Colangelo isn’t an idiot. He has already acknowledged his team needs toughness, and a swingman who can break his man down off the dribbble. He emphatically stated he will not panic to trade Bosh, and if it does happen, it will make sense both short term and long term. Dumping Bosh for Beasley is a ridiculous proposal in every possible aspect. Sure, Beasley could develop into a 20-10 guy like you said, but, how would that improve the franchise? Short answer: It wouldn’t. They’d be right back where they are…mediocre. If Bosh goes expect an all-star calibre swingman packaged with a tough hard-nosed grind it out type of player in return. Colangelo knows what he’s doing, even if he made a few risky deals in the past couple years…he knows he messed up..he knows exactly what the team needs…and is too proud not to make it happen and restore integrity to his franchise…peace
/agree.. T.Dot isn’t that desperate
I’m just gonna go ahead and quote B. on this. “Sorry. Colangelo isn’t an idiot.” ‘Nuff said.
The ideal situation for Bosh, as hucklebuck stated, would be with an all-star guard, as the number 2 option…like Gasol is to Kobe. He would excel in that scenario.
Just throwing this out there for the Raptors fans: How would Vince Carter be welcomed if he came back in a trade? (Not for Bosh necessarily, but if it means you have Vince and Bosh together.)
^8… as long as he gives full effort in the games (no phantom injuries), Vince should be welcomed with open arms…
He wouldn’t be trusted. Keep in mind also that Bosh was around for VC’s act originally, so the next question is, how would Bosh react to VC coming back? I have no idea what their dynamic is like or was like, so that would be interesting to find out.
If I’m Miami I definitely want this deal…if I’m Toronto I’m not listening.
i’m surprised the comments are so one sided. I actually think this could be good for both teams. Bosh may actually re-up with miami, something he definitely won’t do in toronto. If they trade him now at least they get beasley who may at least sell some tickets. if they lose bosh for nothing no one is coming to watch them and they’ll be terrible.
Has anybody considered the possibility that Bosh was only happy accepting the background role in the Olympics only because it was the Olympics and he knew he’d come back to being the man in Toronto? Maybe he doesn’t want to be a full time second fiddle.
matrix and bease didn’t show any signs of meshing in miami, no chance t.dot bites at this
If Toronto considers this deal, they better demand a future 1st round pick!!!
As a real fan of basketball living in a city that thinks hockey is a God, I wish that Toronto would realize that you can’t build around a #2 option and softee Chris Bosh is indeed that, a #2. He’s good, but he’ll never lead a team to the promise land. There really is no hope but a rebuilding process for us. Brian needs to decide what kind of team he’s building (fast-break or half-court) and until that happens I say Toronto go for anyone who will be around long enough to see this team through the rough and into the playoffs.
I say: Just Do It!
IF and only IF Conlangelo knows Bosh will leave in 2010 –and who wouldn’t? The situation in TDot is getting really bad–, then he better go get an up & coming star foward like B.E.Z.
If Miami adds a pick to that, It’s not that bad of a deal. Bosh never really carried the Raptors anywhere, and I doubt he’d do it.
That is IF and only IF Colangelo knows Bosh will leavue in 2010…
I think this is a good trade for both because bosh is in a situation just like vince was where they weren’t winning and Dwyane needs a robin
BEASLEY?! HAHAHAHAHAHA
gimme a break. T.O would never take Beasley for Bosh. Beasley’s a tweener, undersized, has been fined a ton by the heat, and has an attitude problem. Bosh has been a class act since coming into the league (minus the alimony stuff, but that’s non ball related) and a proven all-star. and Colangelo only takes guys with their head on straight, and dumps ’em if they don’t (e.g., TJ, Fred Jones). this deal only happens if babock is back it town!
Beasley hasn’t shown enough to be considered in a deal for Bosh.
Marion’s a free agent come July 1st, and I highly doubt he’ll stay in Toronto.
I’d take VC back, but I don’t see it happening…ever.
Toronto woudl never make this deal
I would trade Bosh and Banks to the Bulls for Kirk Hirinch, Luol Deng and if possible Noah or Thomas, if not Miller and a first round. I think Bulls need Bosh, there have no room for Hirinch if ROse and Gorden play well.
Raptors can then sign and trade Marion to Portland for T.Outlaw and Channing Fyle, or even a first round pick. Deal to the lack of finance of Portland, if Raptors offer that, I think Portland will accept. Plus Marion is not happy with Raptors. They can pick Curry from the draft.
So Raptors will have Noah, Bargnani, Deng, Parker, and Calderon as starter. Back up: Outlaw, Stephen Curry, Hirinch, Carlos Defino (back from Euro), Jason Kapono, Joey Graham, Channing Fye, Roko Ukic, Pops Meshu-Bosu, Patrick O’Bryant,Doby….
I think it will be a very deep, plus with the development of Andrea Bargnani, and Stephen Curry, the Raptors have something to built, it can easily be playoff team in the East. Then use the trade, draft picks and development of young player to improve this team.
So NO Bosh, No promblem. But No raptors( Canada), Bosh is piece of Sh*t.
continue from last comment:
PF Andrea Bargnani 20 pt, 8 rbn
SF Luol Deng 15 pt 7 rb
PG Jose Calderon 13 pt 9 assit
F T Outlaw (backup) 13 pt 7 rb
C J Noah 10 pt 10 rb
G Stephen Curry 10 pt 4 assi ( rookie)
G Kirk Hirinch 10 pt 3 assit
GF Carlos Defino 8 pt 5 rb
SG Jason Kapono 6 pt
F Joey Graham 6 pt
FC Channing Fye 6 pt
F Pops Meshe Bosu 4 pt
C Partick O’Byrant 4 pt
No time play: Roko Ukic, Doby……
I seem to be the only one who thinks that if Cleveland wins the chip Lebron will be more likely to bolt for NY than if they come up short (say losing to LA in seven games in the final or something)?
Lebron is a guy who loves NY, but also feels hometown ties. If he wins the chip for Cleveland, he might feel he can go to NYC and everything that goes with it feeling proud because he delivered for his home town.
But if he doesn’t win it this year, he might feel like Cleveland is a better bet to win next year than NY. Cleveland will still have most of their key players under contract, and will have money this summer to get another guy or two when Wallace and Sczerbiak come off the books.
How to get Beasley more playing time? Here’s a crazy idea: just play him more.
They aren’t getting anywhere in the playoffs if Beasly doesn’t improve anyway, so what’s the point of keeping him behind Haslem?
Marion just finished his contract, so there would be no Marion-Beasley problem. However, no way Toronto trades his best (and young player). This trade would also put Miami well over the salary cap. It’s not going to happen.
The reason JO is in Miami is that he and Bosh did not make a great front court together. Why would it be any different in Miami? And why would Toronto want to get rid of its best player? To improve, it needs to add parts around him, not get rid of him. And as for VC? Forget about it. He quit on us once. There’s no reason to think he wouldn’t do it again.
why is this stupid deal even being discussed???? lets trade 1 all star for 2 bums…wow…sounds liek the VC trade all over again…
NEXT TOPIC!!!
Raptors will be Andrea Bargnani, Beasly, Marion, Parker, Calderon, Kapono, Graham, Blount?
I can image they are looking for the first overall pick again.
why people do not think about what they say before they publish it? just stupid.
A lot of people are assuming that Toronto is going to invest long term money in Marion, or more importantly, that Marion wants to stay.
Like most people, I’m pretty sure Bosh is going to ask out of the Raptors. I’m pretty sure based on his 2010 free agent status that he’ll be able to pick the destination of his choice. He can threaten to walk away from a team he doesn’t like, much like Shaq threatened before leaving LA for Miami.
I’m not sure why people are complaining about Beasley so much. In regards to stats, they’re going to be the same player. In a couple of years, I can’t see why Beasley wouldn’t be a 25/10 machine. I’m not saying that Beasley/Blount = Bosh, but it’s a good start for a deal.
Typical example of a sports writer covering one team suggesting a trade that would only benefit his team. Colangelo is a smart man. Why would he trade Bosh, who still has very high value, for a kid who, potential and all, can’t find enough playing time on a one-man Heat squad? C’mon . . . .
1.Bosh and JO again wtf? Are scouts that stupid? History repeats itself.
2.Coangelo wouldn’t trade Bosh for Beasley unless they shoved a pinecone up his ass.
What you Toronto fans don’t understand is, Next year Toronto will not be a good team, they will be a 35 win team at best and Bosh will leave and in the end you won’t have anything, and what happens if you don’t trade bosh and he gets hurt then no team will want to trade for him they will just wait till he becomes a free agent. This deal sounds good in my opinion because having Beasley a guy who’s 20 an averaged about 14 PPG in 24 MPG is better then having nothing.
Jermaine O’neal & Bosh together again…
It didn’t work in Toronto, don’t need to waste time & trying the at Miami… Mike is a Beast, give hime more time…
Why won’t Toronto be a good team? The only reason they sucked this year was cuz they wasted half a season tryin to save O’Neal’s career and Calderon got hurt. If this squad is healthy, with the addition of a lottery pick back up point guard, they can be at least as good as the Atlanta Hawks.
Raps were talkin about Amare or a bunch of the Baby Bulls or even trades with Golden State or Memphis for Bosh, now they gonna just give him away for Beasley?
Common sense says if they tradin Bosh and rebuildin around Bargnani, they’re gonna need a rebounder/defender cuz that’s where Bargnani is weak….not Beasley
Um, as a Toronto fan, I say this: “Eat it.”
The problem with Toronto is they don’t have a closer and that results in lots of close losses,in the NBA you need a Guard or small forward that can create their own shot and drive to the basketball, look at some of teams that were in the playoffs, the Cavs they got Lebron, Heat they got Wade, ATL got JJ, Celtics got Peirce and Allen, lakers got Kobe, and so on. Toronto may make the playoffs with 40 to 43 wins but Bosh i assume wants to win now. And like i said he may not go to Miami, But Toronto will trade him to any other team they don’t wanna to lose him for nothing.
I’m a Raptors fan. I go to multiple games throughout the year and the Raps could be entertaining when they are hot.
And I say do it!! Bosh has hit ceiling. We are not gonna win a chip with him. I like Bosh a lot but I dont BS. Beasley will be better suited for Colangelo to compliment around and get run n’ gun basketball to T.O.
BUT I would want to have a 1st rd draft pick to sweeten the deal.
I just don’t think Bosh is a great player. A great player will not always ask to get trade. When Bosh compare to Bargnani, I think in the long run, Bargnani is going to a better player.
That means if the raptors build around Andrea Bargnani, they might have a greater and brighter future. When I look at Bargnani’s states after Jan 1st 2009, he is a 20 and 8 reb player, he is quick, long and has a very nice touch on the ball. He can shot just anywhere from the floor. I still think he is the type of player Dirk Noviski was. I hope Colangelo can build a team like Dallas, and I don’t see it’s hard to get there if you have a player like Bargnani.
Time will tell who will the player that make Raptors better and bring the joy to the fans, make basketball a great sport in Cananda.
They should give us mario chalmers beasley and a first round pick . . . Then raptors give them bosh. . . Now colangelo should aim for robio in the draft and use chalmers and jose and pieces he can use to A aquire a higher position in the draft. . . And B) get another first round solid pick! Trade jose if you have to. . . i know they can get a top pick for jose and even chalmers but they gotta aim for guys like 1) robio 2) Griffen, 3) Jennings and 4) Derozan . . . i know ppl say this draft is week but if you have two of those four players, you’ll have a good foundation to build around. . . those pieces will compliment AB and AB will be complimentary towards those pieces. . . We’ll be a better talented team then HAWKS. . .
I love the Raptors and I would gladly welcome back Vince because he is what we lack. We lack a wing player that can create their own shot and take over a game. VC is that player, even if it is only when he wants to be.
@J
“I just don’t think Bosh is a great player. A great player will not always ask to get trade. When Bosh compare to Bargnani, I think in the long run, Bargnani is going to a better player.
That means if the raptors build around Andrea Bargnani, they might have a greater and brighter future. When I look at Bargnani’s states after Jan 1st 2009, he is a 20 and 8 reb player, he is quick, long and has a very nice touch on the ball. He can shot just anywhere from the floor. I still think he is the type of player Dirk Noviski was. I hope Colangelo can build a team like Dallas, and I don’t see it’s hard to get there if you have a player like Bargnani.
Time will tell who will the player that make Raptors better and bring the joy to the fans, make basketball a great sport in Cananda.”
When has Bosh asked for a trade? Never.And Bosh still has alot of potential and is still young. Why would they get rid of him,if not for a good SF or SG that can create his own shot. And Bargnani isn’t ready to be a franchise player.Also, they can’t build a team like the Mavs. Not without a better coach and great defensive players. Also,what’s the point of making a team like the current Mavs?
And @AB: I would not want VC back in Toronto. He’s past his prime and cannot defend.
@OP: As a Raptors fan, I would not like Bosh to be traded for Beasley and what’s-his-face. Why trade an all-star player for 1 potentially but not proven good player and a scrub? They need to build around Bosh,Bargnani,Calderon, and grab a good SG or SF from the draft. Somebody like Curry. They should also keep Mensah-Bonsu and get rid of Voshkul or O’Bryant.
Chris Bosh & Dwayne Wade will definitely be a force to be reckoned with. Yes, the Raptors should definitely bring Wade to Toronto!
If the Raps decide to trade Bosh, I’m sure they can do a lot better than Beasley. Toronto just needs a slshing wing, not a down-grade a power forward. Miami needs a lot more than Chris Bosh to get another ring.
Let me just put this out there. Dwayne Wade has a much better chance at winning another title by joining Bosh in Toronto than he does by having Bosh join him in Miami.
Bosh, get on that. Start making some calls. Send a gift basket if you have to.
Dump Marion and get a good defender that can run at 3.
Calderon, Wade, Whoever, Bosh & Bargnani looks like a beast to me.
beyond stupid.
i hate trade proposals like this, where the person proposing it assumes the other team will accept the trade.
yeah, let’s trade a perennial all-star, top big man…
FOR
…a second year player of the bench. oh, and mark blount to balance the contracts.
yeah.
there’s a fair trade.
I think that this is actually a good proposal for both teams although the Raptors should get a better player to accompany Beasley.
Assuming they can find other ways to match salaries, the Raptors should ask for Chris Quinn instead of Blount to go with Beasley.
This way the raptors address two of its needs: small forward (Beasley) and point guard (Quinn).
Then draft for a shooting guard and/or acquire rights to Josh Childress.
If Bosh stays, I think the team will remain where they are anyway because of financial constraints so rebuilding (retooling) would not be such a bad idea.
Possible line up:
Bargnani – PF
O’Bryant – C
Beasley – SF (from Bosh Trade)
Calderon – PG
Shannon Brown – SG (UFA)
The bench could be composed of some players in the current roster, acquire players in the free agent market that have something to prove and through the draft:
Bosh Trade
Quinn – PG (from Bosh Trade)
Current Roster
Ukic – PG
Douby – SG
Jawai C/F
Possible free agent acquisitions
Channing Frye – PF (RFA)
Darius Miles – SF
Chris Mihm – C
Josh Childress – SF (RFA)
Draft
DerMar Rozan – SG
BJ Mullens – C
1. Trade Chris Bosh, Banks for Kirk Hirinch, Luol Deng, J. Noah and a pick ( 16 th pick)
2. Sign and Trade Marion and Khris Humprines for Outlaw or Webster, plus Channing Fye and Sergio Rodriguez.
3. Draft Stephen Curry at 8th pick and use the Bulls pick through the Bosh trade and pick up DeJuan Blair at 16th pick.
4. re-sign Parker and bring Carlos Defino from Euro by using their mid-rang this year.
5. May be buy another pick by using the 4 million trade exception from the Marion-JO trade, pick up Earl Clark.
Assuming Bargnani is going to get better without Bosh on the line up, he is going to be a 20+ and 8 reb guy.
Raptors: Starter:
Noah, Bargnani, Luol Deng, Anthony Parker and Jose Calderon.
Back up: Travis Outlaw, Stephen Curry, Earl Clark, Jason Kapono, DeJuan Blair,Carlos Defino, Roko Ukic, Joey Graham, Patrick O’Bryant, Channing Frye and Pops-Meshu Bosu, Sergio Rodriguez, Doby..
Now they can even trade some player for one better player.
I will see this team in the playoff next year.
(from the last post) Super Raptors team.
Starter:
1st Unit: Noah, Bargnani, Deng, Parker, Calderon
2nd U: O’Bryant,Dejuan Blair,Travis Outlaw,Defino, Stephen Curry
3rd Unit: Channing Frye, Pops-Meshu-Bosu, Earl Clark, Jason Kapono,Kirk Hinich
Trade bait: Roko Ukic, Joey Graham, Sergio Rodriguez, Doby.
If the Raptors are as smart as me, they are not going to win 34 games this year.