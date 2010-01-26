Trade Rumor: The List Of Amar’e Stoudemire Suitors Is Growing Daily

I think at this point, Amar’e Stoudemire is all but gone from Phoenix. As I mentioned in an article last week, it’s unlikely that Stoudemire and the Suns are going to agree on an extension that will satisfy both parties. Plus, there’s plenty of speculation that Amar’e wants to bolt to a bigger market anyway. Now that the divorce is inevitable, the question now remains: Which zip code will STAT relocate to?

Yesterday, Yahoo! Sports reported that the Suns have been active in shopping Amar’e. If the price is right, then Phoenix won’t hesitate to move their All-Star forward. The article also mentions that there’s a long list of team’s interested in Stoudemire and his 20.9 ppg and 8.6 rpg. Among the teams that reportedly have a strong interest in Amar’e are the Bulls, Heat, Sixers, Nets, Pistons, Warriors and Cavs.

Let’s take a closer look to see whether any of these teams fit.

Cleveland: Sending Amar’e to Cleveland is the latest rumor. Ideally, the Cavs would send Zydrunas Ilgauskas and his expiring contract along with J.J. Hickson for Stoudemire. I don’t see this happening for a couple of reasons. Amar’e and Shaq didn’t exactly mesh with each other when they were in Phoenix together, so why should they now? Plus, if all the Suns wanted was an expiring contract, they’d just hold on to Stoudemire. I don’t see this happening, unless the Cavs sweeten the deal somehow.

Miami: If they could make the numbers work, I think this could be a win-win situation for both teams. The Heat would have a player that would be a great compliment to Dwyane Wade and could help them in the playoffs. Amar’e would like the deal because he’d get to be in Miami and they actually have the pockets this summer to give him a huge extension. Obviously, the Heat would rather spend their money on LeBron and/or Chris Bosh, but the Miami Herald reported earlier this month that the Heat will likely take the first A-list free agents that are willing to sign. To make this happen, Miami would probably have to include Michael Beasley and Udonis Haslem.

Chicago: Other than Derrick Rose, anybody and everybody on the Bulls are available at the right price. On top of playing with Rose, Chicago is a big market city that would appeal to Amar’e and there’s even a chance he’d re-sign if he was traded there. Some of the players that could appeal to Phoenix in return would be Tyrus Thomas, Joakim Noah and Brad Miller (expiring contract). Two of those players (Noah, Thomas, Miller) plus a draft pick would probably be what Chicago would offer. It probably isn’t the best offer Phoenix would get, but it’s worth some consideration.

Philadelphia: Sending Amar’e to the City of Brotherly Love would be tough to pull off. The Suns would probably not be interested in Elton Brand or Andre Iguodala and their huge, long-term contracts. For Phoenix to even listen, they’d have to include some young talent like Marreese Speights along with maybe Louis Williams and Samuel Dalembert (to balance out the salaries). Williams would fit into Phoenix’s fast-paced offense and Speights has a lot of potential. But on Philly’s end, you have to worry whether Amar’e would fit in with Brand and whether he would even re-sign. Taking Amar’e (who can opt out after this year) when you have no shot at the playoffs this year would be foolish.

New Jersey: If Phoenix thinks they’re going to have a Lopez brother reunion, it’s not happening. Other than giving up Brook Lopez or their draft pick (which is likely a top 3 pick), the Nets could be willing to part with most of their roster for a player like Amar’e. Everyone knows the Nets have the cap space to sign Stoudemire and possibly another high profile free agent this summer. Jersey is just across the river from New York City and that could be a appealing to Stoudemire. For the Suns, they could have their pick of young guys like Courtney Lee, Terrence WIlliams, Yi Jianlian, Chris Douglas-Roberts as well as an expiring contract like Bobby Simmons. This could be a win-win situation for both teams.

Golden State: Everybody knows that these two teams were in serious discussions last summer. It was believed that the Suns were willing to send Amar’e to the Bay Area, but didn’t happen because the Warriors weren’t willing to give up Stephen Curry. While Golden State probably is still reluctant to move Curry, they have been reported to be shopping Anthony Randolph. If the Suns could get a young, talented power forward like Randolph in return for Amar’e, it would be a good exchange. Phoenix would have to take on a long, expensive contract like Andris Biedrins or Monta Ellis, but at least the Suns would get a talented player that would fit into their system. It would be hard for the Warriors to part with Ellis, but they would still have Curry. Plus, Monta doesn’t really want to be there anyway.

Detroit: It has been reported that Phoenix is looking for young talent, draft picks and expiring contracts in exchange for Amar’e. Detroit has some solid young players like Rodney Stuckey and Austin Daye, but are unlikely to give them up. What the Pistons could offer is Tayshaun Prince (who has reportedly been feuding with coach John Kuester), Kwame Brown (expiring contract) and rookie sensation Jonas Jerebko. Prince does not have an expiring contract in 2010, but rather in 2011, so it won’t be a horrible financial commitment. But like the Sixers situation, I’m not sure this would be a place Amar’e would stay. Plus, Philly’s not making any playoff run this year, so this trade doesn’t really make sense.

Which team would you trade Amar’e to?