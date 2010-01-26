Trade Rumor: The List Of Amar’e Stoudemire Suitors Is Growing Daily

I think at this point, Amar’e Stoudemire is all but gone from Phoenix. As I mentioned in an article last week, it’s unlikely that Stoudemire and the Suns are going to agree on an extension that will satisfy both parties. Plus, there’s plenty of speculation that Amar’e wants to bolt to a bigger market anyway. Now that the divorce is inevitable, the question now remains: Which zip code will STAT relocate to?
Yesterday, Yahoo! Sports reported that the Suns have been active in shopping Amar’e. If the price is right, then Phoenix won’t hesitate to move their All-Star forward. The article also mentions that there’s a long list of team’s interested in Stoudemire and his 20.9 ppg and 8.6 rpg. Among the teams that reportedly have a strong interest in Amar’e are the Bulls, Heat, Sixers, Nets, Pistons, Warriors and Cavs.
Let’s take a closer look to see whether any of these teams fit.
Cleveland: Sending Amar’e to Cleveland is the latest rumor. Ideally, the Cavs would send Zydrunas Ilgauskas and his expiring contract along with J.J. Hickson for Stoudemire. I don’t see this happening for a couple of reasons. Amar’e and Shaq didn’t exactly mesh with each other when they were in Phoenix together, so why should they now? Plus, if all the Suns wanted was an expiring contract, they’d just hold on to Stoudemire. I don’t see this happening, unless the Cavs sweeten the deal somehow.
Miami: If they could make the numbers work, I think this could be a win-win situation for both teams. The Heat would have a player that would be a great compliment to Dwyane Wade and could help them in the playoffs. Amar’e would like the deal because he’d get to be in Miami and they actually have the pockets this summer to give him a huge extension. Obviously, the Heat would rather spend their money on LeBron and/or Chris Bosh, but the Miami Herald reported earlier this month that the Heat will likely take the first A-list free agents that are willing to sign. To make this happen, Miami would probably have to include Michael Beasley and Udonis Haslem.
Chicago: Other than Derrick Rose, anybody and everybody on the Bulls are available at the right price. On top of playing with Rose, Chicago is a big market city that would appeal to Amar’e and there’s even a chance he’d re-sign if he was traded there. Some of the players that could appeal to Phoenix in return would be Tyrus Thomas, Joakim Noah and Brad Miller (expiring contract). Two of those players (Noah, Thomas, Miller) plus a draft pick would probably be what Chicago would offer. It probably isn’t the best offer Phoenix would get, but it’s worth some consideration.
Philadelphia: Sending Amar’e to the City of Brotherly Love would be tough to pull off. The Suns would probably not be interested in Elton Brand or Andre Iguodala and their huge, long-term contracts. For Phoenix to even listen, they’d have to include some young talent like Marreese Speights along with maybe Louis Williams and Samuel Dalembert (to balance out the salaries). Williams would fit into Phoenix’s fast-paced offense and Speights has a lot of potential. But on Philly’s end, you have to worry whether Amar’e would fit in with Brand and whether he would even re-sign. Taking Amar’e (who can opt out after this year) when you have no shot at the playoffs this year would be foolish.
New Jersey: If Phoenix thinks they’re going to have a Lopez brother reunion, it’s not happening. Other than giving up Brook Lopez or their draft pick (which is likely a top 3 pick), the Nets could be willing to part with most of their roster for a player like Amar’e. Everyone knows the Nets have the cap space to sign Stoudemire and possibly another high profile free agent this summer. Jersey is just across the river from New York City and that could be a appealing to Stoudemire. For the Suns, they could have their pick of young guys like Courtney Lee, Terrence WIlliams, Yi Jianlian, Chris Douglas-Roberts as well as an expiring contract like Bobby Simmons. This could be a win-win situation for both teams.
Golden State: Everybody knows that these two teams were in serious discussions last summer. It was believed that the Suns were willing to send Amar’e to the Bay Area, but didn’t happen because the Warriors weren’t willing to give up Stephen Curry. While Golden State probably is still reluctant to move Curry, they have been reported to be shopping Anthony Randolph. If the Suns could get a young, talented power forward like Randolph in return for Amar’e, it would be a good exchange. Phoenix would have to take on a long, expensive contract like Andris Biedrins or Monta Ellis, but at least the Suns would get a talented player that would fit into their system. It would be hard for the Warriors to part with Ellis, but they would still have Curry. Plus, Monta doesn’t really want to be there anyway.
Detroit: It has been reported that Phoenix is looking for young talent, draft picks and expiring contracts in exchange for Amar’e. Detroit has some solid young players like Rodney Stuckey and Austin Daye, but are unlikely to give them up. What the Pistons could offer is Tayshaun Prince (who has reportedly been feuding with coach John Kuester), Kwame Brown (expiring contract) and rookie sensation Jonas Jerebko. Prince does not have an expiring contract in 2010, but rather in 2011, so it won’t be a horrible financial commitment. But like the Sixers situation, I’m not sure this would be a place Amar’e would stay. Plus, Philly’s not making any playoff run this year, so this trade doesn’t really make sense.
Which team would you trade Amar’e to?
There is no chance that the Bulls make Noah available for a guy that might not re-sign with the team. And if they really want him they have a shot at him in the offseason. Its no reason for them to give all of that up when the Suns have a history of taking lowball offers. Like giving up two unprotected first round picks just to get Kurt Thomas deal off the books or whatever they got for Shaq.
Why aren’t the wizards all over this?
This is Gerald
@Chitown
I agree, I think the Suns have a history of taking lowball offers. I think they’re in a position this time to at least get someone young and promising in return like an Anthony Randolph.
Hey Dime,
Have you seen the Bobcats’ new unis???
Yeah I don’t think the Bulls include noah in that deal. Anybody else including the luvabulls and Benny the Bull can be had for the taking
Why wouldn’t anyone trade Noah for Amare? I’d do that trade in a heartbeat. Noah is on an aight run right now, but he’s nothing close to an all star, or even a borderline all star and I don’t think he will ever be. He IS the ugliest guy in the NBA though.
beasley + haslem > Amare
Outside of getting A Randolph +/- ellis, the Bulls seemlike the best option for trade
Bulls could pull this off by sending Tyrus Thomas and Deng. Thomas could fill the 4, and Deng would save Hill’s legs for the playoffs.
I really think Detroit could swing this deal if only for the expiring numbers Stod represents. Stod isn’t a Detroit man, but David Lee is, and by ditching that contract this summer, Detroit could suit up David Lee. I hate to give up Jerebko though. Sending Prince, Brown, and Jerebko would work financially.
I can’t stand Noah, but it doesn’t make sense to trade away a 7fter for a 6’10 guy who can’t create his own shot, can’t play defense, and doesn’t rebound. I’d be willing to part with Noah str8 up, but no way i include Tyrus or Brad Miller.
@control- because Amare doesn’t play defense. simple as that. compare his defensive awareness/IQ/hustle to Noah’s …its a no-brainer
he is ugly, and thats all ill give you on that
@ Control
I just think the Bulls FO view him as a building block for the future. I’m not saying he’s as good as STAT I just don’t think they’ll put him in any trade scenarios.
I gotta disagree that he’s a not a borderline all star. At least this year at CENTER IN THE EAST he’s gotta be up there in competition with Horford and lee at the back up C spot. Lopez is better than all of em but at 3-40 I’m guessing he’s not in the running
Amare for Boris Diaw and DJ Augustine and draft picks
This is Gerald
If G.S. gets him, is there any chance he’d re-sign? Do you guys think the Warriors would give him close to the max?
@The Journeyman says
Thanks for the link! Man those look terrible, but definitely a good marketing idea
I think the Nets have the best to offer Phoenix for STAT. In addition to the young talent listed they also have an absurd 10 draft picks over the next 3 years. An package of Yi, CD-R, Simmons or Battie, & draft picks would work. It would be a win-win for each team any way you cut the cake. If i were Phoenix i think i would also ask NJ for Trenton Hassell as his defense could come in handy in the postseason.
Not that Philly would be interested, but I don’t see why the Suns would shy away from getting Iguodala. He has the potential to be pretty dangerous with Nash feeding him. The problem is that the Suns need better big guys. You can’t rely on Frye that much…
If he goes to New Jersey, he’ll be in Brooklyn a couple years later with a team great veterans instead of kids. He would definitely earn the team more than 10 wins this season too. With the new owner Prokhorov he’ll make his money and not have to worry about resigning neither. Looks like a great situation for Amar’e and the Nets.
@Gerald: I could see the Warriors offering max but Amare bolting anyway. Players just don’t have faith in the Warriors commitment to spend money on a winning team and for good reason. If I’m the Suns I take Randolph and Ellis before any of those other trades. But as a Dubs fan I hope they don’t because we won’t make the playoffs this year and I really don’t Amare will resign. Also IMO as far as geography and places players should want to live the Bay Area comes right after NY, LA, and Miami and if it was me it would be the first place. But I grew up here so…lol
I will admit I don’t watch Noah much, it’s hard to stomach the sight of him on a very large screen 1080p tv. When I did see him playing he wasn’t anything special, and was pure garbage at times…his stats are vastly better than when I was watching him though.
As for Amare signing with GS, I don’t see why any guy would sign with GS for max money with Don Nelson as the coach. That is like asking to mow lawns on a mind field.
Spencer Hawes and Kevin Martin for Amare…..now go do it!!
I just feel Miami (or anyone else) would rather have Amar’e than Bosh.
Amare will be a Net by next week. They have already agreed on a package of expiring contracts, young players, and picks according to my source. All that is left is for Amare to agree on an extension, which must wait until Prokhorov officially becomes the owner (Also expected to happen in the next week). The worst team in the league will look very different in a few weeks
Just looking at the ebst deal for both teams I think Amare to Miami looks good if Phoenix could get both Haslem and Beasley. The other trade that could work for Phoenix is the Golden State if they could get Randolph and Ellis, I’m just looking at the players here not taking into account how they might make it work with the salaries.
As a Suns fan, I would have said no to any trade besides getting a superstar in return for Amare of 2005 but now he’s expendable. He has some games where he does not show up. He should not be allowed to only average 8rpg when players like Gerald Wallace on a crap team before this year had the desire to lift the team and his game to new levels and improve his averages. Amare is slipping and I would happily take the deal from GSW of Randolph & Ellis for Amare but NO WAY he resigns there. Why would he? They suck!
The other deals dont seem to good for the Suns. If the Nets were to throw in their first round pick for this season, then we can talk!
The Kings trade mentioned wasn’t too bad either. But what to do with J Rich? His 15ppg is not good enough!
I pray to god he does not go to the Cavs for a couple of reasons.
1) I hate that team
2) Mike Brown is one of the worst coaches in the history of sport
3) If Amare gets a ring and Steve Nash doesnt, its the biggest travesty ever in sport.
Oh BTW, Amare’s agent is named Happy Walters! WTF?
“If the Nets were to throw in their first round pick for this season, then we can talk!”
There are very few players in the league worth a guaranteed top four pick. Amar’e isn’t one of them.
Maybe in a package for Chris Paul…
I can see STAT going to Chi-town for tyrus thomas and another throw in, i dont think they will let go of deng tho. Amare would work well because he can be backed for his defensive and rebounding deficiencies by Noach. Noah does the garbage work that each team needs (reboundings, loose balls, tight defense, hustling). amare is allergic to all of that. for a guy his size and athletic ability he should be averaging 10 rpgs and getting into on the offensive glass…but i dunno if it will happen because thomas has been good off the bench and gibson will be a good pick up. they need a decent 2 guard.
Randolph for amare makes more sense but money wise they would need to throw in a small forward to spell grant hill. if randolph puts on some more weight he could be a good replacement in phoenix.
i think miami would rather have bosh than amare because he is a better rebounder and defender (not by much) than amare and i think he is a better half court scorer. we’ve never seen amare in a different system. when terry porter tried i think he was to tentative and his game was a little exposed
This is Gerald
@Rizwan
“He should not be allowed to only average 8rpg when players like Gerald Wallace on a crap team before this year had the desire to lift the team and his game to new levels and improve his averages”
Absolutely agree. With his size and athleticism, he should be at least 10 rpg. Don’t think the Nets would give up that first round pick for anything. There tanking for a reason! ha ha
@JoeCozi
I would love that trade for Phoenix’s end. I mentioned recently that K-Mart with Nash would be spectacular. But I don’t think the Kings are in a position to go to make a run at the playoffs so why trade for Amar’e? If he doesn’t think PDX is a big enough market, no way he sticks around in Sac Town
As STAT fan and a loyal Philadelphian…I want to see him in a Sixers uni, but I know that’s not likely. Wade and STAT would be crazy, especially if they can pick up a player in the off-season. I don’t really see him working anywhere else
This isn’t just players, its contracts. Amare can walk after this year, so any team getting him risks just renting him for this year which is good if you are a contendor but not if you can’t even make the playoffs.
Unless he can be signed to a longer term deal before the trade the offers will suck or the Suns have to take on a terrible contract like Monta’s. I like the Beasley offer but I doubt that is legit, the Bulls were near a trade last year so that is possible, the Warriors is interesting but Monta’s contract is ugly.
At the Suns draft, when the Warriors selected Curry you could hear the Suns brass yelling and cheering and you thought that the Warriors were picking for the Suns. Curry actually cost the Suns that trade since the Warriors didn’t think he would be available and took their offer off the table when Curry was still there.
The be honest, If trading for Amare will get Noah/Deng off the bulls then i’m all for it. We can’t lose Rose/Hinrich/Tyrus.
@control,
No you are right, Noah is garbage. He grabs uncontested rebounds for the most part and only hustles to get the ball when no one else wants to. perfect example is what Dajuan Blair was doing to him last night. Oh it was horrid. Blair had like 8 offensive boards in the 1st half!!! All because Noah and Taj Gibson are sofffffTTT!
either way its a good deal for sac…we get out of kevin martin’s contract which is not a bad contract its just he does not fit in at all with the kings new commitment to toughness..if stat leaves and combined with kenny thomas expiring contract kings will be huge players in the offseason..Spencer hawes would probably play good with nash too, but the skilled softies have no place in sactown now!! move reke to the 2 let beno get run casspi been ballin garcia comin back..and stat can show thompson what he should be doing now!!
if the suns can get michael beasley, they should do the trade ASAP
Forget the Kings trade, no way the Suns pick up a SG that can’t play D, they are already paying JRich over $10M to fill that role.
Nene or the Birdman and JR Smith for Stoudemire
@ Claw
You’re right, the last thing we need is another player who plays no D.
Beasley is the same, and I’m not a huge fan of him anyway.
@ Gerald
Yeah true about the Nets pick, but I need something to raise my spirits as we are in freefall.
I think we ought to just blow it up. Trade Amare hopefully to GSW and I hope they do not get peanuts for him someone else.
We need rid of Jason Richardson. I thought he might be good in this system but he is wildly inconsistent and we dont need that at close to $14m. No takers though besides maybe Minnesota as they need some scoring.
This 3 way trade would be awesome for the Suns:
[games.espn.go.com]
It will never happen!
The link didnt work
The trade was as follows:
GSW get:
Amare
Suns get:
Al Jefferson
Monta Ellis
Anthony Randolph
Minnesota get:
J Rich
Anthony Morrow
Rizwan – dreaming is free
The Al Jeff trade was legit 2 years ago, at that point the Suns didn’t want to pull the trigger.
Chicagorilla might be the dumbest bulls fan that I’ve ever encountered. If you actually watched the bulls play, it would be pretty apparent to you that the only reason why they are a top 8 defensive team is because of noah. Not only is Noah 2nd in the league in rebounding (nearly 12 a game) he always hustles and tries hard on every play. How many people can you say the same for in the NBA? There are so few of those players that giving up one of them would be an ill advised decision. Not to mention that Noah is a winner. He hates losing, and will play injured if he has to like last night. Don’t give up Kirk or Tyrus are you joking? Tyrus has one of the worst attitudes on the team. He whines and has barely improved in the last 3 years. When is he ever going to develop a post game? Whenever he gets the ball, he starts to dribble and usually loses it, or decides to launch a jumper and bricks it. He scores off of easy dunks and putbacks. Wow, can’t let go of that guy, can we? Kirk is a good defensive player, but his contract needs to go.
Also Chicagorilla, wow huge surprise that Dejuan Blair was dominating someone on the boards. That’s what he usually does when he gets minutes, if you cared to look at his gamelog. Plus, Noah was playing hurt. He’s a freaking warrior.
Stoudemire is overrated and the Bulls would be crazy to trade Noah or Tyrus 2 young bigs that can rebound, defend and provide some offense.Amare’s a very good offensive player but he’s as good as he’s ever going to be and that includes his lack of defense and his just aight rebounding.
He’s not a franchise caliber player that a team can build around.If he plays well without Nash he could help a contender win a ring but I’d take Lamar Odom,David Lee, Al Jefferson and Zach Randolph over him any day.