Trading Kevin Martin Now Would Be A Huge Mistake

Yesterday, I put together a list of my picks for the league’s five best backcourts. Although the Sacramento Kings’ explosive backcourt of Kevin Martin and Tyreke Evans didn’t make the cut, they were strongly considered. The two haven’t played together much since Martin missed 32 games this season due to an injured left wrist and Evans is just a rookie. But the thought of a backcourt consisting of two young, 20-plus point scorers is scary. The question is: Is it feasible?

Much like the questions whether Monta Ellis and Stephen Curry can coexst in Golden State, a lot of people are doubting that Martin and Evans’ games can mesh. Evans’ game had really flourished in K-Mart’s absence, and it got fans, media and probably management wondering if the team really needed Martin and his big price tag – he is owed $46.2 million by the Kings over the next four years. It didn’t help that the Kings have lost every game since Martin returned from injury.

This is what was posted in an article in the Sacramento Bee this morning:

“There seems to be a feeling around Sacramento â€“ poison ivy in full bloom â€“ that Kevin Martin is the reason the Kings repeatedly are losing. The twisted theory â€“ alive on talk radio, in the blogs and traditional media â€“ is that the willowy Martin will never coexist with wondrous rookie Tyreke Evans. We have a community of couples counselors convinced that Martin and Evans are a backcourt marriage headed for a divorce in which everyone gets hurt.”

Rumors of Martin getting traded to the Mavs for Josh Howard has been circulating around the newspapers and blogs today. As of right now, Kings president Geoff Petrie has stood behind Martin. They still maintain that Martin could be the perfect compliment to Evans. Skeptics think that because Evans is not a traditional point guard, the presence of Martin on the floor will mess up Tyreke’s rhythm. Plus, Martin is a liability on the defensive end.

It’s unlikely the Kings will rush into making a trade. This is a rebuilding year, so it is a good chance to evaluate their lineup and the chemistry Evans and Martin have with each other. If their styles prove to clash, then they will eventually test the market for Martin, which apparently has plenty of suitors. Houston, Toronto, Cleveland and Phoenix are reportedly the teams interested in Martin’s services. Could you imagine Martin playing with Steve Nash in Phoenix? He would average 30 points easily.

Personally I think Evans and Martin would work in the long run. I know Evans is more of a two guard than a point, but I could see him sacrificing shots for him. Martin also doesn’t need to dominate the ball on offense. He can score on the break as well as catch and shoot. With K-Mart’s smooth game mixed with ‘Reke’s strong and aggressive game, I could see those two creating matchup nightmares for opposing backcourts for years to come.

Do you guys think Tyreke Evans and Kevin Martin can coexist?