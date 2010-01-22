Trading Kevin Martin Now Would Be A Huge Mistake

Yesterday, I put together a list of my picks for the league’s five best backcourts. Although the Sacramento Kings’ explosive backcourt of Kevin Martin and Tyreke Evans didn’t make the cut, they were strongly considered. The two haven’t played together much since Martin missed 32 games this season due to an injured left wrist and Evans is just a rookie. But the thought of a backcourt consisting of two young, 20-plus point scorers is scary. The question is: Is it feasible?
Much like the questions whether Monta Ellis and Stephen Curry can coexst in Golden State, a lot of people are doubting that Martin and Evans’ games can mesh. Evans’ game had really flourished in K-Mart’s absence, and it got fans, media and probably management wondering if the team really needed Martin and his big price tag – he is owed $46.2 million by the Kings over the next four years. It didn’t help that the Kings have lost every game since Martin returned from injury.
This is what was posted in an article in the Sacramento Bee this morning:
“There seems to be a feeling around Sacramento â€“ poison ivy in full bloom â€“ that Kevin Martin is the reason the Kings repeatedly are losing.
The twisted theory â€“ alive on talk radio, in the blogs and traditional media â€“ is that the willowy Martin will never coexist with wondrous rookie Tyreke Evans.
We have a community of couples counselors convinced that Martin and Evans are a backcourt marriage headed for a divorce in which everyone gets hurt.”
Rumors of Martin getting traded to the Mavs for Josh Howard has been circulating around the newspapers and blogs today. As of right now, Kings president Geoff Petrie has stood behind Martin. They still maintain that Martin could be the perfect compliment to Evans. Skeptics think that because Evans is not a traditional point guard, the presence of Martin on the floor will mess up Tyreke’s rhythm. Plus, Martin is a liability on the defensive end.
It’s unlikely the Kings will rush into making a trade. This is a rebuilding year, so it is a good chance to evaluate their lineup and the chemistry Evans and Martin have with each other. If their styles prove to clash, then they will eventually test the market for Martin, which apparently has plenty of suitors. Houston, Toronto, Cleveland and Phoenix are reportedly the teams interested in Martin’s services. Could you imagine Martin playing with Steve Nash in Phoenix? He would average 30 points easily.
Personally I think Evans and Martin would work in the long run. I know Evans is more of a two guard than a point, but I could see him sacrificing shots for him. Martin also doesn’t need to dominate the ball on offense. He can score on the break as well as catch and shoot. With K-Mart’s smooth game mixed with ‘Reke’s strong and aggressive game, I could see those two creating matchup nightmares for opposing backcourts for years to come.
Do you guys think Tyreke Evans and Kevin Martin can coexist?
It’s possible that they could make it but it depends more on Tyreke than on Kevin in my opinion. Kevin can score 20-30 pts minimum easily against basically any team and without having to take as many shots as Tyreke would need to score that many. Both of them can stand to bulk up their assists and defense but Kevin’s more efficient and more worthy to get the ball a little more.
They can coexist…until crunch time. Who gets the last shot? That’s where the issues come in. Reke been killin in the clutch against everybody from Lebron to Kobe. Can Martin deal with Reke bein the go-to-guy? That’s the only question
They could have that “Jimmy Jackson, Jamal Mashburn” type of one two punch. All you need is a real point guard(Evans is far from a point guard)to make sure the share the shots and get them the ball where they are the most comfortable and they will be aight. Run a three guard line up with Evans at the two.
Sac will be stupid and trade Martin cause thats what they do.
With Mo Williams about to miss some time I could definitely see Cleveland going after Martin…not sure they have the pieces to get him though.
My problem with Martin has always been him as a #1 option. Now that Evans is clearly the franchise player in Sacramento I think this could work. Well, the Kings brass should at least try it out for the remainder of the season before they do anything drastic. That is of course they are able to get a land a great big man in a trade for Martin or if they wish to rid themselves of that outrageous contract they gave him not too long ago.
I agree with #2. Who takes the big shot is gonna matter with this combo. Let them get a good post guy or a solid 3 and they easily become the Grizzlies or the Thunder
Kevin Martin’s contract of 46 Mil for 4 years = 11.5 Mil per year. Definately a large contract but not a horrible one considering who else makes that kind of money (T. Chandler – Bobcats).
Give Martin & Evans some time…they’ll mesh. Team chemistry doesn’t happen that fast.
They can coexist if they can get a big that does something down low. Hawes has been terrible this year and Thompson has been up and down at best.
i dont get why people think martins the problem. they kings were losing before he came back and tyreke doesnt know how to be a team player yet give it a year and a half. martin is a proven scorer in the league and was leading the league in scoring before being injured
If keeping martin is the case, do you guys see Evans developing into amore traditional point guard?
no way this works.
lay the pipe down. only if reke plays the 3
As for Kmart2 and Reke being a good backcourt, if they had a player like Hedo, or Manu (I hate to give him props) at the SF then they could be very effective. I don’t think KMart2 or Reke are very heavy playmakers, so they’d need someone to mask that and compensate.
I wouldn’t trade Martin yet. They haven’t shared much time on the court together to truly gauge if it will work. I’d at least wait until the offseason to explore potential deals.
just because kevin can drop 30 with less shots doesnt mean that he isnt a ball hog guys. theres a reason why hes taking 16 FTs
I think Kev and Reke can work together. Just need a point forward in the Hedo mold. Someone down low with a real post game would be nice. Hawes can’t guard a telephone pole, so if he’s not scoring 15-20/game then he’s relatively useless.
JT has been spotty, hopefully he’ll grow out of that. Josh Howard? LOL. The only way the Kings trade Kev for Howard is if the Mavs include Nowitzki and take Nocioni’s contract.
Hahaha control don’t know if I agree with you but that was funny.
I hope that they can keep it together. I agree with Advanced Mind though – what this team (and a few others around the league) need is a genuine pass-first guy to run with these two. Or else one will end up as the Jamal Crawford of his current or future team. Super sub.
Keep him. They need all the fire power they can get. Especially in the West
Have you noticed how poorly the Kings have done since KM returned. The kid from Israel played while he was gone and the Kings held their own. KM can score but his defense is non-existent and as a result the guy he guards scores as much as KM. I think he needs to be traded. We have a replacement and we can get somebody for him.
Funny you should mention. The GSW’s. They have a small backcourt and Kings have a big one. Ellis-Martin swap anyone?