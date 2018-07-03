Trae Young Flashed His Range With Four Straight Makes From The Logo In Utah

#NBA Summer League 2018 #Atlanta Hawks
07.03.18 1 hour ago

Twitter/@NBA

Trae Young’s NBA career got off to an inauspicious start as the Hawks’ first-round draft pick went 4-for-20 from the field and 1-for-11 from three-point range in his first Summer League action in Utah.

Considering most had tabbed Young’s shooting range as one of his greatest skills coming into the NBA, it wasn’t the most encouraging performance, but it is also relatively meaningless in the grand scheme of things because one Summer League game, good or bad, doesn’t really offer much in the way of an indication of how good a player will be in the NBA. That’s the good news for Young, as is the fact that Summer League allows for a short memory as the Hawks returned to action on Tuesday night.

Ahead of their matchup with the Spurs, Young went through is warmup and was sure to show off his range (and that short memory) as he drilled four straight deep three-pointers from the logo in Utah.

TOPICS#NBA Summer League 2018#Atlanta Hawks
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSNBA Summer League 2018Trae Young

