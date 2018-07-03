Getty Image

The Atlanta Hawks made the biggest and most controversial move of the NBA Draft, dealing the No. 3 pick (which became Luka Doncic) to the Mavericks for the No. 5 pick (which became Trae Young) and a 2019 top-5 protected pick.

The Hawks have needs at basically every position and the goal was to bring in additional assets while also targeting a player that the organization clearly was enamored by in Young. That said, Young was the most polarizing prospect at the top of this draft class, as some believed he could become the next superstar point guard in the league in a Steph Curry-like mold while others have significant concerns about his size, defense, and shot selection.

The truth will likely be somewhere in the middle, but whenever there is a player as divisive as Young every result early in his career will be used as evidence for one side or the other. On Monday night, Young made his NBA debut for the Hawks Summer League squad in Utah and it didn’t go as planned for the fifth pick, as he had 16 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two turnovers in 29 minutes of action, but shot 4-for-20 from the field including a dismal 1-for-11 night from three-point range. That was in stark contrast to Jaren Jackson Jr. on the other side lighting it up from three.

Young missed his first 10 shots and just flat out looked off, which isn’t ideal for a player so many have expected to be, at the least, a quality shooter and scorer in the league. The takes in Atlanta were flying about Young’s showing, but his debut serves as a reminder to take a step back and breathe before making sweeping declarations about a young player’s performance in Summer League, whether good or bad.