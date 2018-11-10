Trae Young’s Teammates Pranked Him By Filling His Brand New Audi With Popcorn

11.10.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

After 12 games, it appears that the Atlanta Hawks have a gem in rookie point guard Trae Young. The No. 5 overall pick has encountered struggles at times but, in the same breath, Young is already producing at an impressive rate and the future appears to be bright in Atlanta.

On Friday, however, Young likely felt like the rookie that he is, as his Hawks teammates joined forces to play a prank on him at the team’s practice facility. In short, Young’s Audi R8, valued at more than $130,000, was filled to the brim with popcorn.

TOPICS#Atlanta Hawks
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSTrae Young

