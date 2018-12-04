Trae Young Says Every Night Is A ‘Welcome To The NBA’ Moment

Getty Image

For Hawks rookie Trae Young, his career will likely forever be intertwined with European sensation Luka Doncic, who Atlanta traded on draft night to the Mavs for the hot-shooting point guard out of Oklahoma. It’s a trade that’s been the subject of much criticism, as many consider Doncic the superior long-term prospect.

It also doesn’t help that Young has often been prematurely compared to Steph Curry, as they share certain similarities in size, ball-handling ability, and an overall brazen disposition toward long-range pull-up three-pointers. Between those two comps always popping up, the pressure is firmly on Young to perform.

The Hawks, of course, have struggled through the first quarter of the season, as they are 5-19 and dead last in the Eastern Conference. Young has had his own struggles along the way, shooting a dismal 23.9 percent from downtown and just 37.9 percent from the field overall.