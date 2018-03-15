Trae Young’s Dad Wants Him To Consider Returning To Oklahoma Next Year

Getty Image

One of the biggest names in college basketball this season has been Oklahoma guard Trae Young. He led the nation in scoring and assists this year as a true freshman, which was a remarkable feat, but the Sooners limped to the finish line as a team after a torrid start to the year and lost to Rhode Island in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Young had a big game in the 83-78 overtime loss to the Rams, going for 28 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. To many, the assumption is that this is the final game of his collegiate career, as Young is expected to be a lottery pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Rayford Young isn’t so sure that his son should go pro. After the game, the patriarch of the Young family explained that he’s not necessarily sold on the idea of his son making the jump to the NBA just yet.