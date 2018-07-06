The NBA Summer League’s main event gets underway on Friday in Las Vegas, but during the lead up to tip off, we’ve had games taking place in Utah and Sacramento. Unlike the Vegas Summer League, which for the first time ever will include all 30 NBA teams, Utah and Sacramento don’t have fields that are quite as expansive.

Two teams playing in Utah are the Jazz and the Atlanta Hawks. During their game on Thursday night, a minor skirmish broke out involving a pair of rookies: Jazz guard Grayson Allen and Atlanta guard Trae Young.

Allen, famous for being an instigator during his college days, closed out on Young while the former Oklahoma product was wide open on the perimeter. He prevented Young from getting a shot off, first by putting a hand in his face, then by tangling his arms up. Young didn’t appreciate that, and some awkward shoving broke out between the two.