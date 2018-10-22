Getty Image

Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young will be under the microscope all season after Atlanta traded down out of the No. 3 pick to take him (and pick up a first rounder next year) at No. 5 overall. Young and Mavs rookie Luka Doncic will, whether fair or not, find themselves compared to each other for at least the early part of their careers if not forever linked because of the draft day trade.

A night after Doncic had a big game in a win over the Timberwolves, to give the Mavs their first win of the season, Young came out on fire in Cleveland to do the same for Atlanta. The rookie finished with 35 points in the game on 13-of-23 shooting, and hit 6-of-14 three-point attempts and was a +19 in a game the Hawks ran away with late to win by a final score of 133-111.

Young had 21 of his points in the first half, with 18 of those coming in the second quarter, leading the Hawks back from what was at one point a 22-7 deficit to take a halftime lead over the Cavs, pulling from way outside on some three-point attempts.