LOS ANGELES – Confetti fell, Randy Newman blared, and Trae Young was an inch or two away from a game-winner. The rookie wisely did not force a shot from deep while the Atlanta Hawks were down by one in the waning moments of their game against the Los Angeles Lakers, choosing instead to split the defense and make his way into an open lane to attempt the floater he’s been working on mastering, only for 36-year-old Tyson Chandler to bat it away mere milliseconds before it would have gone from a spectacular block to goaltending.

The result was disappointing, but the decision wasn’t.

Young battled. Even before he embraced being asked to win the game, he showed signs of emerging out of his November shooting slump, going 8-for-18 from the field including 4-of-8 from deep. But he also did what he’s done throughout the early portion of his professional career, racking up 12 assists and forcing Luke Walton to bring in Josh Hart over Lonzo Ball for physicality to aid in blitzing Young’s pick-and-roll prowess.

The rookie has logged 9.9 assists per game in November — 8.2 a night on the season — and has committed to learning on the fly as he seeks to make the right read with the ball in his hands. The shotmaking will come, especially off ball, but passing is where Young can make his mark right now. It’s also something of an ace in the hole to always take pressure off the first-year guard.

“We’ve been trying to inform him that we want to make his job easier as well,” Hawks forward Taurean Prince told Dime, “from the bigs to myself and Kent [Bazemore], we’re all here. It’s kind of different from college, when not all four around you are as talented. But now he has a lot of help around him. I think he’s one of those guys at the point guard position who can end up with a double-double every single night as long as he trusts his teammates.”