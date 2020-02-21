Trae Young Got Redemption Against Jimmy Butler After Seeing The Future ‘Awhile Ago’

It’s been a banner week in the young career of Hawks guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma standout is fresh off his first All-Star appearance in Chicago, in which he joined the ranks of the first group to participate in the new All-Star Game format that will likely change the way we think about the whole weekend, likely for the better.

But after the break, it was back to business for Young and the Hawks who, despite wallowing at the bottom of the East standings, have plenty to prove if they want to eventually establish themselves as one of the league’s up-and-coming teams. And a win against the fourth-seeded Heat on Thursday night was certainly a good start.

Young led the way with a career-high 50 points on the game, and most importantly, he learned his lesson from earlier this season when he celebrated prematurely before his team allowed the Heat to overcome a six-point lead in the final minute, then eventually lost in overtime. Young had made the “It’s over” signal to the crowd, right before Miami staged its big comeback. Butler said after that game that Young had seen into the future and that the game was, in fact, over, just not in the way he thought.

On Thursday night, though, Atlanta walked away with the 129-124 win. And, of course, Young didn’t forget Butler’s slight from earlier in the season and treated himself to a little redemption on Twitter.

…and FYI @JimmyButler was right, I can see the future… I saw tonight happening awhile ago🤷🏽‍♂️ #AndIDontEvenLikeTwitterBeefsBuuut — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 21, 2020

Butler has yet to respond to Young’s current jab, but since he’s Jimmy Butler, you can bet he won’t forget it. Unfortunately, the Hawks and Heat don’t play again this season, so we’ll have to wait until the 2020-21 campaign to see if this stays fresh in Butler’s mind.