Trae Young Hit A Deep Three And Got Ejected For Staring Down Kris Dunn

Trae Young has been feeling himself the last month or so. The Hawks rookie has started to piece things together and is really coming into his own as a pro. He’s been scoring points, dishing out assists, and making a late run to get his name in the Rookie of The Year conversation. He probably won’t win it, but it has to be encouraging for Hawks fans to see Young making a great late season push like this.

Young’s spunk, while exciting, isn’t sitting well with everybody though. The surprisingly okay-since-the-trade-deadline Bulls were taking on the Hawks on Sunday, and Bulls guard Kris Dunn took exception to some of Young’s attitude.

Dunn saw plenty of Young on Friday night in the two teams’ 4OT thriller, that saw Young drop 49 on the Bulls in a losing effort, and some apparent tensions carried over early in the game. The two got into it in the first quarter and had to be broken up by Robin Lopez, leading to double technicals assessed to both parties.