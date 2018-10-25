Getty Image

The Atlanta Hawks will play one true nationally-televised game this season (they do have two NBA TV games that technically count), and it took place on Wednesday night in their home opener against the Dallas Mavericks. The matchup made it to ESPN because it was the first game between Luka Doncic and Trae Young, who were essentially traded for each other on draft night (along with Dallas’ first rounder next year).

However, what was billed as one of the marquee rookie matchups of the year ended up being a sloppy, disjointed affair, which is actually fairly appropriate. The rookies looked like rookies, with the exception of a few moments of brilliance. Doncic started out on fire, with 12 points in the first six minutes of the game as the Mavs jumped out to, at its peak, a 51-25 first-half lead. He showed off the full array of skills in that stretch, with stepbacks, hesitation moves, floaters and runners.