Getty Image

The biggest story of the 2018 NBA Summer League up to this point has been the play of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young. While his passing and playmaking have been evident ever since things tipped off for Atlanta in Utah, Young’s renowned ability to get scorching hot from behind the arc just had not shown up. Through his first five Summer League games between Utah and Las Vegas, Young went 6-for-35 (17.1 percent) from downtown.

But Tuesday was a new day, and with it, Young had an opportunity to finally get locked in from three-point range. Going up against the Chicago Bulls, Young was able to rise to the occasion, going 7-for-13 from three en route to a 24-point outing in the Hawks’ 101-93 win.

The thing that really stood out was how comfortable Young looked firing away, even though he had really struggled to hit threes up until this point.