Hawks Star Trae Young Will Not Play In Game 5 In Milwaukee

The Eastern Conference Finals now have the full focus of the NBA world with the Phoenix Suns punching their ticket to the Finals, where they will await the winner of the currently tied Hawks-Bucks series. Game 5 on Thursday night will be pivotal, everyone’s favorite word to use in a 2-2 series, and both teams will be without their top star.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s hyperextended knee he suffered in Game 4 didn’t have any structural damage, happily, but it was announced early on Thursday that it would keep him out for at least Game 5. Trae Young, who missed the Hawks’ Game 4 win, was listed as questionable with the bone bruise in his right foot and a bit before tip-off word arrived that he too would be sitting out.

ESPN Sources with @malika_andrews: Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young (foot) is out for Game 5 vs. Bucks tonight. Young will continue to rehab with hopes of playing in the Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 on Saturday in Atlanta. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2021

Hawks Trae Young will not play tonight in Game 5 per NBA League source — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) July 1, 2021

That is obviously a significant blow for the Hawks, even considering their Game 4 performance in which they blew out the Bucks even with Young sidelined. Lou Williams took the start in that game and figures to again for Game 5, as he was spectacular for the Hawks in the win. Bogdan Bogdanovic looked to be getting back to his old self as well in Game 4, while Cam Reddish gave them a two-way boost that was very welcome in his first real action of the postseason.

Without Young, the Hawks can deploy better defensive lineups and that was evident in Game 4. What will determine this game is how the Bucks counter that without Giannis and also how they change their defensive approach against a less explosive, but still good, offense.