Trae Young Says His Teammates Encourage Him To Shoot Despite His Early Struggles

12.06.18

Trae Young has hit the rookie wall awfully hard. The former University of Oklahoma standout has been asked to put a lot on his plate during his first year in the NBA, and as such, his numbers could stand to get a whole lot better. Young is second on the Atlanta Hawks with 15.7 points per game, but he’s hitting just 37.7 percent of his shots and is connecting at a 23.9 percent clip from three.

There are some encouraging signs, particularly with his passing as he’s averaging 7.3 assists per game, and, as we’ve written about, some things the Hawks can do to help Young get into a groove on the offensive end of the floor. However, if you ask Young’s teammates, it’s simple: he just has to keep shooting.

Young spoke to the media following Atlanta’s 131-117 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, a game in which he scored 14 points on 4-for-13 shooting. He made it clear that while he’s trying to get going, his teammates are encouraging him to shot through his struggles.

