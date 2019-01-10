Getty Image

It’s that time of year. Stars across the league are making their case for why they should be in the NBA All-Star Game and are appealing to their fans for votes. Social teams are helping out with marketing campaigns, social media activity, and of course video.

The Trail Blazers recently made a video case for guard Damian Lillard to return to the All-Star Game. They want to get him the votes necessary to start in the game and with everybody campaigning it can be difficult to stand out.

So, the Blazers went a route that certainly is going to get attention. They’re going with old internet videos, and by old, I mean actually old. The references the Blazers use in their Lillard campaign are easily over 10 years old, but they are definitely classics.