Blazers’ Nicolas Batum With The Balletic Reverse Layup Alley-Oop

The Portland Trail Blazers set a franchise record during Saturday night’s blowout of the Sixers, 139-105, by hitting 21 of their 37 attempts from three-point range. But during their stomping of Philadelphia from long-range, Blazers small forward Nicolas Batum finished an alley-oop where he appeared to hang in the air forever before spinning the ball off the glass on the opposite side of the rim.

Here’s Portland setting their franchise record with 21 three-pointers in the game:

