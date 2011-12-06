Trailer: Nike Stadium Presents 10 Paris Bball Stories

#Nike #Video
12.06.11 7 years ago

Even in Paris, basketball never stops. Which is why Nike Stadium has transformed into a playground and will present a 10-part series highlighting 10 players and their playgrounds from the City of Light in black and white. Directed by YuÃ© Wu, 10 Paris Bball Stories tells many of Paris’ untold basketball tales featuring ballers such as Boris Diaw. Through their stories, we discover what Parisian basketball truly means, from the old school to the new school. Check out the trailer:

The 10 episodes will follow shortly. Stay tuned. And if you’re in Paris, check out the space.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

